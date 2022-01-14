The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder trailer brings a gorgeous update to the familiar characters

The highly anticipated Proud Family revival series will debut on Disney Plus on Feb. 23. New episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will debut on Wednesdays. A new trailer revisits the central family, and features some of the celebrity guest stars that will appear in this season, along with a sleek animation update (look at those highlights and shadows!). A behind-the-scenes video also teases an updated version of the iconic theme song, originally performed by Solange, featuring Destiny’s Child.

The new series will pick up right where the original left off, following Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) as she finds her way amid her chaotic family: worrywart father Oscar (Tommy Davidson), capable mother Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), baby siblings Bebe and CeCe, and wacky grandma Suga Mama (JoMarie Payton). True to character, Oscar freaks out about the possibility of Penny dating boys in the trailer, but also has to confront the fact that she is getting older. The entire original voice cast returns, along with Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, and Zachary Quinto in new recurring roles.

The Proud Family premiered in 2001 and was the first animated Disney Channel original series. The show centered around an African American family and was notable for its diverse cast. The show concluded in 2005 with a TV movie. News of the revival series first broke in February 2020, though rumors started in summer 2019.

The original Proud Family is available on Disney Plus.