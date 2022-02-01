Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in February

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like upcoming episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, there’s a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

Speaking of The Book of Boba Fett, the Star Wars show wraps up this month. Also, the highly anticipated Proud Family sequel — The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder — hits Disney Plus at the end of February. And if you were wondering where you could watch 2002 Cuba Gooding Jr. flick Snow Dogs, well, it’ll be on Disney Plus on Feb. 4.

Available Feb. 2

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6

From Disney: The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Available Feb. 4

Never Been Kissed

Torn

Snow Dogs

Available Feb. 9

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 Finale

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Hawkeye Premiere

From Disney: Assembled is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of productions such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki via exclusive on-set footage. Join filmmakers and stars like Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner as they detail the genesis of the Black Widow film, and the Hawkeye series. Assembled is an immersive, and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Available Feb. 16

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Eternals Premiere

From Disney: An in-depth look at the making of Eternals that takes viewers behind-the-scenes with on-set footage, conversations with stars and filmmakers, and more. See how Eternals came to life in this fascinating, exclusive examination of the production.

Available Feb. 18

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse Premiere

From Disney: The wonder of the winter season takes Mickey Mouse and his friends on a journey through three magical stories.

Available Feb. 23

Free Guy

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Episode 1 “New Kids on the Block” Premiere

From Disney: A continuation of the acclaimed series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s brings new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones. Penny’s friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny’s Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, new kids who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kid but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.

Available Feb. 25

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!