How to import your Character Creator Arisen and Main Pawn into Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Character Creator for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is out two weeks ahead of the full game, giving you ample time to design a humanoid punching bag for the game’s endless litany of fantasy hazards.

This demo — which is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam — is a standalone app, but it will export your creations over to the full game when it comes out on March 22.

Our Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide will explain how the character creator works and how to import your character and pawns to the full game.

How to make a character in the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator

The Character Creator allows you to make a total of 10 characters — five Arisen (the character you play as) and five Main Pawns (your primary sidekick). You’re free to go back in and fiddle with these 10 characters as much as you want.

You’ll get to choose everything about your Arisen and Main Pawn from race to body shape and facial features to voice and class (or vocation, in the game’s parlance). It’s not clear from the demo if your character’s body weight affects their carrying capacity, but it’s probably a safe bet.

For Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll be able to choose both your Arisen’s and your Main Pawn’s race from either baseline human or the feline beastren.

You’ll also get to choose a vocation for each from the four available:

Sword-and-shield fighter

Ranged archer

Spell-wielding mage (who double as healers)

(who double as healers) Agile thief

For your pawn, you’ll get also get to pick their (starting) personality — their inclination — also from a list of four:

Support-focused kindhearted

Defense-oriented calm

Exploration-trending simple

Aggressive straightforward

Your pawn’s inclination determines how they’ll behave, like healing a downed ally versus focusing on head-on combat.

How to import your Arisen and Main Pawn from the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator into the full game

When the full game launches and you use the character creator, you should see the option to use existing data and that will import the character you created (and saved) during this demo. You’ll only be able to import one of each type into the full game.

Currently, the Character Creator warns that you can only import one Main Pawn into the full game. Making an Arisen doesn’t prompt that same warning. It’s unclear if this means you’re only allowed to import one pre-made pawn period, or just one per save file in the full game.