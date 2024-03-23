The “Ornate Box” is a quest you’ll stumble into when you reach Vernworth during Dragon’s Dogma 2. The quest is related to another interaction you might’ve had, and plays out over several in-game days.

Our Dragon’s Dogma 2 walkthrough will show how to start the “Ornate Box” side quest. We’ll also explain if you should buy the Ornate Box, and the rewards you get for completing the quest.

Should you give Flora medicine in Melve?

Early in the game, you’ll meet a young girl named Flora outside the apothecary in Melve. You can give her a fruit roborant — either by buying one at the apothecary or making one from dried fruit (made from two pieces of ripened fruit) and an herb like greenwarish or morningtide.

You should do this — it will pay off later on in the “Ornate Box” quest.

Should you lie to Norman in Vernworth?

When you reach the capital of Venworth, the first person you’ll meet is Captain Brant. After you leave your interrogation (well, “interrogation”) with him, you’ll bump into a young man being chased by a guard. You’ve got the option to turn him in or lie to protect him. If you lie, he’ll thank you — but you won’t learn his name yet.

You should do this — not only will it pay off, but c’mon, Norman is a total narc.

Should you buy the Ornate Box in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Later in Venworth, you’ll find Flora and her father, Auriol, at a stall in the main square. He’s selling a mysterious ornate box for 1,000 gold, but if you gave her the medicine, he’ll give you a 20% discount. Don’t buy it yet, though.

Nearby, you’ll find the urchin (who is decidedly not dressed like an urchin) you met earlier — you might even spot him arguing with Auriol.

He’ll tell you his name, and about wanting to buy the ornate box. He doesn’t have the money for it, so he’ll ask for a loan so he can buy it. You’ll save 200 gold if you buy it yourself and then deliver it to him.

‘Ornate Box’ rewards in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you hand over the ornate box, Sven will say he’d like to repay you someday and you’ll get the infuriatingly vague quest objective, “receive recompense from Sven in a few days’ time.”

The next day, you’ll find Sven sitting at the fountain in the main square. If you sit and speak with him, he’ll tell you more about himself and reward you with a jasper.

You’ll find him in the same spot the day after that. This time, after another conversation, he’ll give you a Ring of Accrual, an accessory that increases your inventory size when equipped.

If you seek him out in the same spot on a third day, he’ll thank you again and give you one final gift: a ferrystone that you can use to fast travel to a portcrystal you’ve activated.

If you seek him out in the same spot on a third day, he'll thank you again and give you one final gift: a ferrystone that you can use to fast travel to a portcrystal you've activated.