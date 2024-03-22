How to fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a colossal map, and you’re going to be walking across a lot of it. Happily, there are a couple of ways to fast travel. Unhappily, they’re pretty limited, so you’ll still end up hoofing it more often than not.

Our Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide will show you how to fast travel via two distinct methods, and explain the benefits (and limitations) of both.

Fast travel locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are two ways to fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2: oxcarts and portcrystals. You can only fast travel between specific locations as well. The map above shows the fast travel locations available to you in Vermund, the first region you’ll explore.

How to fast travel between cities with oxcarts

The most straightforward way to fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to hop on an oxcart. The main benefit of fast traveling with an oxcart is that cheap — 100 or 200 gold.

Oxcarts are limited, though, in that they’ll only leave their stands in the morning — you’ll have to sit and wait at the stand if you get there at any other time of day. They’re also slow. You can doze off while sitting in one, but time still passes in the background. That’s really only a problem when you’ve got a time-sensitive quest, though.

The bigger problem with oxcarts is that there are only two of them in the starting area of Vermund, and they only travel to three towns — Melve, the capital of Vernworth, and the Checkpoint Rest Stop by Battahl. It’s still a good way to get across the kingdom relatively quickly, though.

Your oxcart also might (and, in our experience, will) get attacked by monsters. That’ll disrupt your ride, but you can hop right back on once the baddies are dealt with — assuming you don’t accidentally destroy the oxcart in the fray. If you do happen to destroy the oxcart, you’ll just have to finish your trip on foot.

How to fast travel to portcrystals with ferrystones

The other method of fast travel is actually fast: teleporting with portcrystals. Teleportation is obviously faster than oxen, but it, too, is severely limited.

To use a portcrystal, you first have to find one and activate it. There are two in Vermund — one in Vernworth and one in Harve Village. Once a portcrystal is activated, it becomes a fast travel destination — and that’s it. You can’t interact with them beyond activating them.

To travel to a portcrystal, you’ll need to use a ferrystone. These are pretty rare items that you’ll find in out-of-the-way treasure chests or receive as quest rewards. You can also buy them from some vendors for 10,000 gold.

You might also come across a portcrystal as an item — you’ll get one as a reward during the “A Trial of Archery” quest in Sacred Arbor, for example. These are reusable items that you can place and pick up as you need. They act as portable portcrystals, meaning you still need a ferrystone to reach them.

You can have 10 of these non-fixed portcrystals active at a time, but they are also extremely rare. (Sensing a trend yet?) As of this writing, we’ve clocked roughly 50 hours into Dragon’s Dogma 2. We have found precisely one.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, check out our beginners guides to combat and the pawn system, or peruse our list of all vocations. We also have explainers on how to change time of day, how to increase your inventory size, how to change your appearance, and how to change vocations.