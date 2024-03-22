Warriors are the biggest badasses in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and they’re capable of some of the most powerful hits in the game. Unfortunately, the Warrior vocation is one of six locked vocations, and you’ll have to play a while before you can unlock it.

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll show you how to unlock the Warrior vocation, and show you where to find the greatsword you’ll need to do so. Bear in mind that the quest you’ll tackle here, “Vocation Frustration,” is also the same quest that lets you unlock the Sorcerer vocation.

How to unlock the Warrior vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You won’t be able to unlock the Warrior vocation until you reach Vernworth, one of the game’s major hubs. Once there, head to the Vernworth Vocation Guild (under Shakir’s Inn just off the main square) and speak to Klaus behind the counter to start the “Vocation Frustration” quest.

“Vocation Frustration” allows you to unlock the Warrior and Sorcerer vocations. To complete the Warrior portion of the quest, you’ll need to find a greatsword.

You can technically find one without completing this quest. However, you can easily kill two birds with one stone and also complete part of the “Monster Culling” quest for Captain Brant if you focus on “Vocation Frustration.”

From the Vernworth Vocation Guild, head over to Roderick’s Smithy, the shop in the town square with the crossed swords icon. Speak to the owner and he’ll mark a location on your map: Trevo Mine. Make sure you talk to Brant and pick up the “Monster Culling” quest before you leave town.

Once you’re ready to go, set “Vocation Frustration” to your active quest and head out toward Trevo Mine, to the northwest of Vernworth.

Take out the goblins outside and then head into the cave. You’ll find your first greatsword in there.

Where to find a greatsword in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Head into Trevo Mine, follow the thin path and climb the large rock steps on the right instead of going deeper into the cave on your left. Follow the path and you’ll quickly come across a small room with two branching paths: You can either go straight and down, or you can go right through a small door.

Look to the door on your right but don’t enter. Instead, look for a pile of junk to the right of where you came in. Search the pile two times and you’ll find the greatsword — the Two-Hander — hidden inside. All you need to do now is take the greatsword back to the Vernworth Vocation Guild and Klaus will allow you to switch to the Warrior vocation (for 150 DCP).

Before you leave, there’s more stuff to tackle in Trevo Mine. If you head through the door, you’ll find some Vernworth guards fighting some goblins; defeating the goblins will complete one part of the “Monster Culling” quest. You can also find the archistaff in here and unlock the Sorcerer vocation.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, see our suggestions for the best Thief build, best Fighter build, and best Mage build for beginners. We also have explainers on how to unlock the Sorcerer vocation, how to change your vocation, and a list of all vocations.