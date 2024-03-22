 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to unlock the Sorcerer vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Where to find the archistaff in Trevo Mine

By Ryan Gilliam

Four Sorcerers wield their big archistaffs in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Image: Capcom
Sorcerers are a lot like mages in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but with much more powerful spells and fewer supportive options. Unfortunately for all you spell-slingers out there, the Sorcerer is one of six locked vocations at the start Dragon’s Dogma 2, and you’ll have to find some items and complete a quest to unlock it.

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll walk you through how to unlock the Sorcerer vocation, and show you where to find the archistaff you’ll need to do so. Bear in mind that the quest you’ll tackle here, “Vocation Frustration,” is also the same quest that lets you unlock the Warrior vocation.

How to unlock the Sorcerer vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The player talks to Klaus in the Vernworth Vocation guild in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Image: Capcom via Polygon

You won’t be able to unlock the Sorcerer vocation until you reach Vernworth, one of the game’s major hubs. Once there, head to the Vernworth Vocation Guild (under Shakir’s Inn, just off the main square) and speak to Klaus behind the counter to get the “Vocation Frustration” quest.

“Vocation Frustration” allows you to unlock the Warrior and Sorcerer vocations. To complete the Sorcerer portion of the quest, you’ll need to find an archistaff.

You can technically find one without completing this quest. However, you can very easily kill two birds with one stone and also complete part of the “Monster Culling” quest for Captain Brant if you focus on “Vocation Frustration.”

The Arisen talks to Roderick the armorer in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Image: Capcom via Polygon

From the Vernworth Vocation Guild, head over to Roderick’s Smithy, the shop in the town square with the crossed swords icon. Speak to the owner and he’ll mark a location on your map: Trevo Mine. Make sure you talk to Brant and pick up the “Monster Culling” quest before you leave town.

Once you’re ready to go, set “Vocation Frustration” to your active quest and head out toward Trevo Mine, which is to the northwest of Vernworth.

A map shows the location of Trevo Mine near Vernworth which is where you unlock the Sorcerer vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Graphic: Polygon | Source images: Capcom via Polygon

Take out the goblins outside and then head into the cave. It’s here you’ll find your first archistaff.

Where to find an archistaff in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A map shows the location of the archistaff in Trevo Mine to unlock the Sorcerer vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
You’ll find the entrance to the chamber containing the archistaff in the basement of this room.
Graphic: Polygon | Source images: Capcom via Polygon

Head into Trevo Mine and follow the main path until you reach a fork: an elevated path on the right or a sunken path on the left. Climb the rocks and take the right path. When you reach the next chamber, head straight.

You’ll emerge into a complex room filled with goblins and a bunch of rickety bridges. Make your way down to the bottom floor.

A tunnel leading to the archistaff chest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Image: Capcom via Polygon

Toward the east face of the room, you’ll find a small tunnel that leads to the mine’s sole basement room. You’re looking for the entrance pictured above. Follow that path.

A chest holding the first archistaff in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Image: Capcom via Polygon

You’ll come across a small chamber with a chest. Open it to pick up the archistaff — Grievous Horns. All you need to do now is head back to Klaus in the Vernworth Vocation Guild and he’ll make you a Sorcerer (if you pay 150 DCP first).

But before you leave, you can complete some other quests in Trevo Mine. You can complete one part of the “Monster Culling” quest for Brant by assisting the Vernworth guards in the mine. You’ll also find the greatsword for unlocking the Warrior vocation, which will allow you to finish both steps of “Vocation Frustration” at once.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, see our suggestions for the best Thief build, best Fighter build, and best Mage build for beginners. We also have explainers on how to unlock the Warrior vocation, how to change your vocation, and a list of all vocations.

