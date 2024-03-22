Should you buy a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

You’ll have several opportunities to buy a house in Dragon’s Dogma 2. But you’ll face the same quandary you do in real life: Is it worth it?

Houses (both IRL and in Dragon’s Dogma 2) are enormously expensive, though come with undeniable benefits, namely to do with rest and storage. In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll break down if you should buy a house, and explain how to get the a house in Vernworth and Bakbattahl.

Is buying a house worth it in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Just like real life, houses are a great investment in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They’ll save you a lot of money in the long run, since you’re essentially saving 2,000 gold (or more) every time you sleep in a bed you own rather than one in an expensive inn an inn. In short, you should absolutely buy a house in Vernworth, Bakbattahl, or both.

But — also like real life — the real question you need to ask isn’t should you buy the house, but can you afford to buy the house. Take a look at your finances before you dump thousands of gold on a house. As long as you can afford to buy the home of your dreams and upgrade you and your pawn’s equipment, you should be good to go.

How to buy the house in Vernworth in Dragon’s Dogma 2

While exploring Vernworth, you’ll eventually run into Mildred — who hangs out in the streets by the Stardrop Inn. As you pass by her, she’ll grab your attention and ask if you’d like to borrow her house for a week. This will give you the “A Place to Call Home” quest.

All you need to do here is talk to Mildred at her house and then wait a week for her to return. You can sleep in the house as much as you want during this time — completely for free — and even use the storage chest.

When Mildred returns from her adventure a week later, she’ll tell you that she’s hoping to move away, and offers to sell you her house for a steal: 20,000 gold. If you say yes, she’ll fork over the deed and head out of town. Congratulations, homeowner! You no longer have to rent a room every time you return to Vernworth.

How to buy the house in Bakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Buying the house in Bakbattahl is much simpler than Mildred’s quest in Vernworth, albeit a bit more expensive.

Just west of the Residential Ward in Bakbattahl, a beastren woman named Adrea will approach you. She’ll offer to sell you a home in the city for 30,000 gold.

If you have the coin, fork it over and Adrea will teleport you to your new front door. Enjoy your new home in the center of Battahl’s capital.

So far, we’ve only found houses for sale in Vernworth and Bakbattahl. If we discover more on the market, we’ll update this guide.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, see our explainers on how to change your appearance, how to fast travel, and how to change the time of day.