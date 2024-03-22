Best Vernworth quest order for Captain Brant in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Captain Brant, one of the primary NPCs in Dragon’s Dogma 2, will give you a collection of quests in the early hours of the game — “Monster Culling,” “The Caged Magistrate,” and “Disa’s Plot” — shortly after you arrive in Vernworth. This presents one of your first real decisions: Which quest to do first?

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll tell you the best order to tackle the Vernworth quests, plus break down which objective you should hit first in “Monster Culling.”

Best Vernworth quest order in Dragon’s Dogma 2

When you first enter Vernworth, you’ll meet up with Captain Brant as part of the main quest. He’ll reveal some critical plot details and ask you to meet him at the local bar from now on. He’ll also give you three main story quests:

“ Monster Culling ”

” “ The Caged Magistrate ”

” “Disa’s Plot”

You can do these quests in any order, but you should definitely start with “Monster Culling.”

There are a few reasons why you want to start with the most combat-focused quest, the first being that it’s easily the most exciting of the three and will help you level up ahead of any side quests you might want to take on in the coming hours.

The second reason for doing “Monster Culling” is that it’ll also take you through the “Vocation Frustration” quest, which lets you unlock the Sorcerer and Warrior vocations.

Eventually, Brant will offer you more quests, like “The Stolen Throne” and “The Nameless City.” With “Monster Culling” and “Vocation Frustration” done, turn your attention to “The Stolen Throne,” “The Caged Magistrate,” and “Disa’s Plot,” as all three of these quests take place in the same area of Vernworth and interconnect with each other.

Once you finish all of Brant’s quests, you’ll progress the main story to the coronation of the false king, which will eventually lead you into the nation of Battahl.

Best ‘Monster Culling’ objective order in Dragon’s Dogma 2

“Monster Culling” itself is broken up into three distinct objectives: check on soldiers in Harve, help soldiers in east Vermund, and kill the goblins in Trevo Mine. You should take down the goblins in Trevo Mine first.

Trevo Mine is just northwest of Vernworth, and isn’t too much of a trek. You’ll also find your first greatsword and archistaff during this leg of the mission.

Once you’ve solved the goblin problem, head into west Vermund and travel south to Harve Village. Once you kill the saurians there, you’ll gain a new quest to return to Harve in a few days — which you can do on your way to the Battahl checkpoint.

From Harve, return to Vernworth, sleep, and then head out the northern gate toward the soldiers escorting the freight. Follow the road to eastern Vermund and you’ll find the soldiers there. After you save them, return to Brant to complete the “Monster Culling” quest.