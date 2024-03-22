Wakestones allow you to get back up and keep fighting after you die in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These stones also have the ability to bring villagers or key NPCs back from the dead on the off chance you accidentally kill someone important.

Unfortunately, Wakestones are one of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s rarest resources. So in this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll teach you how to get more Wakestones and offer some tips on when best to use them.

What are Wakestones in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Wakestones are incredibly powerful tools in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you die when you have one in your inventory, the game will throw up a menu asking if you’d like to use it. If you say no, you’ll get sent back to your most recent checkpoint (likely just a few seconds before you ran into whatever killed you). But if you say yes, you’ll pop back up, fully alive, and in the middle of whatever fight you were having before — meaning the monster will have the same amount of health it did when you died.

Because your max health decreases every time you take damage in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and because Wakestones restore your max health to full when they revive you, they are incredibly useful for dealing with long boss fights or monsters that are much more powerful than you are.

Wakestones also have a secondary use, as you can interact with and revive corpses of key NPCs. This will only really come up if an NPC dies in a monster attack, or if you (or your pawns) accidentally kill a quest giver. You’ll be able to find their body in the Charnel House closest to their usual location, and you can consume a Wakestone to resurrect them there.

How to get more Wakestones in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Wakestones are very rare in Dragon’s Dogma 2, rarer even than the game’s fast travel currency, Ferrystones.

In order to make a Wakestone, you’ll need to combine three Wakestone Shards. These shards are scattered all around the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and you’ll find them in treasure chests, on rooftops, and other random places during your travels. Basically, they’re all over the place, and there isn’t an easy way to farm them.

If you’re desperate for some Wakestone Shards, you can use a consumable item called Dragon’s Gaze — another kind of item you’ll find out in the world sometimes — to mark the nearest Wakestone Shard on your map. These are also rare, so you should save them until you’re really hurting for some shards and need a completed Wakestone to take on a boss.

When to use a Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Because of how rare they are, you should treat any Wakestones as precious. If you’re just adventuring out in the world and stumble on a cyclops or ogre and it gets the better of you, just allow yourself to respawn at your most recent checkpoint and give it another go.

Wakestones are best used when you’re fighting a monster that you have to kill to continue the story. Or you’re fighting something that you don’t think you can kill without relying on a mid-battle revive. When you come across an encounter like that, you’ll be glad you didn’t waste a Wakestone on an early-game griffin fight (like I did).

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, check out our explainers on how to change time of day, how to increase your inventory size, how to change your appearance, and how to change vocations.