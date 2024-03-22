Your vocation drastically affects how you fight in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so making sure you pick the one that best fits your playstyle is critical. But you’re not locked into your choice. In fact, Dragon’s Dogma 2 actively encourages you to change vocations.

Given how many vocations are available to you (four at the start, with an additional six you can unlock), and how each one suits different needs, there’s no reason not to periodically switch things up. In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll walk you through how to change vocations.

When you can change your vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

When you first create your character in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll lock yourself into one of the four starting vocations (Fighter, Thief, Mage, or Ranger) for the first two or three hours of the game. You’ll be able to change your vocation once you reach the city of Vernworth.

How to change your vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you arrive in Vernworth, seek out Vernworth Vocation Guild (just under Shakir’s Inn, south of the town square). Head into the guild and talk to Klaus at the counter. He’ll have a few different things to talk to you about — the first being how to change your vocation.

Select the “change vocation” option in the menu and choose one of the other three starter vocations to swap to. You’ll need to pay a one-time fee — 100 DSP for the other starting vocations, but 150 DSP for advanced ones — to unlock each vocation you didn’t start with.

You’ll also need to pay the fee for both yourself and your main pawn, but since you earn a small amount of DSP whenever you kill an enemy, you should have plenty of points from adventuring naturally.

Once you select a different vocation, Klaus will give you some low-level gear to fit your new class and send you on your way. If you want to swap to another vocation, return to Klaus or any other Vocation Guild on the map.

If you’re looking to pick up an advanced class for you or your pawn — like the Warrior or Sorcerer — you’ll first need to complete the “Vocation Frustration” quest, which you also get by talking to Klaus. Note, however, that your pawn can’t become the Mystic Spearhand, Magick Archer, Trickster, or Warfarer vocations.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, check out our beginners guides to combat and the pawn system, or peruse our list of all vocations. We also have explainers on how to change time of day, how to change your appearance, and how to fast travel.