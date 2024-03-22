Battahl is the second kingdom you’ll explore in Dragon’s Dogma 2. There’s a lot to do in the starting area of Vermund, but, eventually, the game is going to lead you to Battahl for quests like “Nation of the Lambent Flame,” “A Case of Sculptor’s Block,” and “The Ailing Arborheart.”

Just past the Checkpoint Rest Town, though, you’ll find your path to Battahl blocked by a huge gate. And a grumpy guard.

Our Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide will explain how to get into Battahl (as a human or beastren), and also show you how to get into Battahl through a secret hidden back entrance.

How to get into Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To get into Battahl the official way, you’ll need to complete all of Captain Brant’s main story quests. This includes the starting three quests you get when you first meet him — “Monster Culling,” “The Caged Magistrate,” and “Disa’s Plot” — as well as the several more that branch off from those. You’re ultimately waiting to complete “Feast of Deception” and then pick up “Nation of the Lambent Flame.”

With the start of that quest, Captain Brant will give you a Beastren Border Entry Permit. The catch is that it’s only usable by beastren. So if you’re playing as a beastren, you won’t run into any problems, and will be able to just walk right in. If you’re playing as a human, however, you’ll be told to screw off.

But there’s a way around that.

How to get into Battahl as a human in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Inside the inn in Vernworth, there’s a book laying on one of the beds. If you read it, you’ll get a tip for how to proceed.

In the Checkpoint Rest Town to the west, you’ll find a shop called Ibrahim’s Scrap Shop. He sells forgeries and various other useful items — and he’s got the Jadeite Orb you need for another quest — but what you’re most interested in is the Beastren Mask, which costs 8,700 gold.

With that in hand, you’re ready to head into Battahl. Equip the Beastren Mask and go talk to the guard. He’ll let you through. When you want to return to Vermund, you’ll have to put the Beastren Mask back on if you’re a human.

How to get into Battahl through the secret back entrance

Yes, there is a path that lets you circumvent the gate at the Checkpoint Rest Town entirely. This is the route you’ll need to take if you’re not there on unofficial business (i.e., not part of the main quest). Just prepare yourself for a fight, as you’ll need to take on multiple powerful monsters — including a chimera — if you want to reach Battahl alive.

Leave the Checkpoint Rest Town going north like you’re headed back to Vernworth. Walk halfway over the bridge and then jump down into the river bed below. Head west and follow the river into the mountains.

The river eventually becomes a mountain pass that you can follow all the way to Thunderclap Cave, which will eventually bring you to Shutram Falls. When you reach the other side of the cave, you’ll officially be in Battahl and past the checkpoint gate.

Your first stop should probably be the campsite just south of the falls. But — if you’re not hurting too bad — you can make your way back up to the gate and stay at Zeplin’s Inn, which is on the Battahl side of the checkpoint.

From the inn, it’s about a 15-minute run to Bakbattahl, the capital city of Battahl.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, check out our explainers on how to change vocation, how to change appearance, and how to increase inventory size.