Should you go to the ‘Feast of Deception’ coronation in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The coronation is the end of the first major arc in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and Captain Brant treats it as though it will change the world forever — going so far as to tell you to get your affairs in order before you attend. But what happens when you reach this point in the story? Is the “Feast of Deception” quest actually a point of no return?

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll walk you through how to get the “Feast of Deception” quest and tell you whether or not you should go to the coronation.

Spoiler Warning: This post contains mild spoilers for the first arc of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to reach the coronation quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

After you finish the first batch of quests from Captain Brant — including “Monster Culling,” “The Caged Magistrate,” and “Disa’s Plot,” plus a trek to the Nameless Village and a showing at a masquerade — he’ll give you the “Feast of Deception” quest.

You’re invited to the coronation of the fake Arisen, but Brant will give you an ominous warning, and say you should finish up anything you want to do before attending said coronation.

Usually, when NPCs in video games tell you to finish up stuff before proceeding, it means you’ve reached the point of no return — a part of the game that advances the plot in such a way that it makes returning to old quests or areas impossible.

Is the coronation a point of no return in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

While I certainly recommend you finish any quests with the hourglass marker (since they’re time-sensitive) before accepting Brant’s invitation, you can rest easy. Going to the coronation will not cancel all the quests you’re on or send you into some massive boss fight.

Instead, you and Brant make for the castle, but your main pawn gets a massive headache, causing your party to skip the event. Brant will then send you on the next leg of your journey, which leads you to the nation of Battahl.

