Who to give the Jadeite Orb to in Dragon’s Dogma 2

“Hunt for the Jadeite Orb” is a quest you’ll pick up in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You’ll be able to pick up the quest the first time you visit the Checkpoint Rest Town in the west of Vermund — the city on the border with Battahl.

Our Dragon’s Dogma 2 will show you how to start “Hunt for the Jadeite Orb,” where to find the Jadeite Orb, and explain if you should give the Jadeite Orb to Everard or Offulve.

How to start ‘Hunt for the Jadeite Orb’ in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Not too far west of the Checkpoint Rest Town’s inn — and just around the corner from Ibrahim’s Scrap Shop (more on him later) — you’ll find a shady-looking character named Everard. He’ll ask you to help him find an object called the Jadeite Orb.

The next time you head to(ward) the oxcart stand in town, you’ll be approached by a beastren named Offulve. He’ll tell you he’s in trouble with (and danger from) his boss because the Jadeite Orb he’d been delivering got stolen.

Your job is to find the orb and return it to one of these two people.

Optional: Seek a bandit’s advice on the Jadeite Orb

Any of your pawns who can serve as guides in the quest will suggest talking to a criminal about where stolen goods might end up — criminals like those in Vernworth’s jail (fine, gaol).

Head to the gaol, and you’ll find one such criminal in the second cell on the right. For a 500 gold bribe — that will make any nearby guards attack you — he’ll tell you the place you should look is Ibrahim's Scrap Store.

In the Checkpoint Rest Town.

Right around the corner from where you met Everard.

Where to find the Jadeite Orb in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Ibrahim’s Scrap Shop — the same place you can buy the Beastren Mask to get past the Battahl gate as a human — sells the Jadeite Orb for 7,500 gold.

You can also ask him to make forgeries for you — a forgery of the Jadeite Orb will cost you 2,000 gold — but it won’t do you any good in this quest. You’ll have to give the genuine Jadeite Orb to either Everard or Offulve.

Option 1: Give the Jadeite Orb to Offulve

When he first approached you, Offulve told a (genuinely) sad story about being exploited and wanting to sell the orb so he could escape Everard. Returning the orb to him is more of a “good guy” ending.

He’ll thank you profusely and reward you with 3,000 gold and an elite camping kit before setting off on his new life.

After that, you’ll have to return to Everard and tell him you couldn’t find the orb. He’ll say some sinister things, and then go about his way.

Option 2: Give the Jadeite Orb to Everard

While Everard is not the Thief Vocation-Maister, he’s definitely connected to a powerful underworld group. Returning the orb to him probably won’t end well for Offulve, but it does have better rewards and promises to bring more quests in the future.

If you return the orb to him, the first thing he’ll do is take it to Ibrahim to have it verified. Follow him to the Scrap Shop, and then, when he says to wait, run over to where he was standing. That will trigger the rest of the scene.

If you tried to give him a forgery, you’ll get thrown in jail (gaol). If it’s the real one, you’ll get 12,000 gold and the Ring of Skullduggery that increases your damage when attacking from behind.