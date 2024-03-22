The Thief vocation is undoubtedly the most unorthodox vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, at least among the four starting vocations.

However, don’t let that deter you. Beyond the fact that you can change vocations if you don’t like it, the Thief is a lot of fun in combat and can deal plenty of damage with its acrobatic tricks. In fact, we even named it as the best vocation to choose at the start of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

When you’ve ranked up the Thief vocation a few times, more weapon skills, core skills, and augments will become available to you for purchase at any Vocation Guild, bolstering its nimble playstyle. You’ll also need to consider which equipment to use.

It’s all a lot to juggle, so here’s the best Thief build for beginners in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Best Thief weapon skills to get first in Dragon’s Dogma 2

With the Thief, there are two viable playstyle options. You can either focus on the stealth aspect, darting about in the shadows and striking when the time is right as your foes focus on your pawns, or you can go on the all-out offensive with constant dodges to avoid taking too much damage. Our build mostly focuses on the latter because it’s a little more beginner-friendly, but you can easily adapt it to include one stealth-minded skill if needed. Also, make sure you upgrade each skill to the advanced variant as soon as you can.

Biting Wind

Helm Splitter

Powder Charge

Ensnare

Biting Wind (and its advanced variant, Cutting Wind) is an absolute must no matter how you construct your Thief build. It should be your primary attack, because it consumes next to no stamina and allows you to close the gap between yourself and an enemy in an instant, slashing them with your daggers as you pass. You’re also nearly impossible to hit while in this state. The only worry is if you’re fighting near a cliff or in a tight space and you accidentally Biting Wind yourself too far, because you glide and dance around the battlefield without too much control over the direction.

When you’re taking on any flying or enormous foes, Helm Splitter is a godsend — it’s one of the only ways you can reliably harm large enemies as a Thief. The move sends you flying into the sky directly where you stand, rolling forward in mid-air like a Droideka to deal a flurry of hits. Timed well, you can take down flying enemies like this, but it’s especially useful against ogres, cyclopes, and the like.

Powder Charge is the only area-of-effect attack the Thief has, allowing you to plant an explosive in the ground then remotely trigger it from afar. This is useful against big groups of smaller enemies, or perhaps even more impressive is that the Thief is renowned for its ability to climb upon the backs of bigger foes. You can stick the Powder Charge into an ogre, leap off, then detonate the charge and send the big guy flying.

Finally, we have Ensnare, which is the only skill here that doesn’t deal direct damage. Instead, this is your most reliable tactic against flying enemies, as you can essentially stick a rope on them then pull them to the ground, where you can unleash melee attacks. However, much like Powder Charge, this can also be used on larger targets to knock them off balance.

Best Thief core skills and augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are four core skills for the Thief, one of which is an absolute necessity and should come pre-unlocked as soon as you get your hands on the vocation: Scarlet Kisses. This is your basic attack, but it allows you to deal lots of reliable damage in quick succession. Controlled Fall is also very useful when you get knocked over, if you can react quick enough.

When it comes to augments, Subtlety is by far the best Thief choice, because it means you’re less likely to be the target of your foes. You’re somewhat of a glass cannon as a Thief, so limiting the amount of damage you’re likely to take is helpful. If you’ve ranked up your Fighter vocation, the Mettle and Thew augments are also incredibly useful to the Thief. Mettle increases your defense stat, while Thew increases inventory size, as you naturally have less capacity being a nimble Thief.

Best Thief equipment in Dragon’s Dogma 2

As this build is aimed at beginners in Dragon’s Dogma 2, it’s tough to recommend very specific pieces that will elevate the build massively because your options are limited. Eventually you’ll find bits and pieces through exploration and completing side quests, but at the start you’re better off forking out some cash at Bjorn’s Armory and Roderick’s Smithy in Vernworth. These are the best armor and weapons available there for the Thief vocation.

There’s only one feasible choice for the helmet, and that’s the Unseen Shadow (4500 gold). The other option, the Hard-Leather Helm, is subpar in every regard. For the body armor, go for the Ranger’s Vest (7900 gold) because it’s half a kilo lighter than the more expensive Scaled Jacket, and offers more resistances. Finally, the Sprinter’s Boots (7900 gold) are the best option for leg armor, because even though they’re a little heavier than the other options, they offer impressive knockdown resistance which is a huge help for the Thief.

When it comes to weaponry, both the Stilettos (5300 gold) and the Snagdaggers (14800 gold) are worthy options. The Snagdaggers deal much more damage, but they’re considerably heavier, so it’s worth weighing up the options if you’ll pardon the pun.

Without giving away any spoilers however, if you do choose to play as the Thief vocation, you should prioritize the main quest, in particular the tasks Captain Brant asks of you. You’ll eventually stumble upon some very nice Thief gear indeed.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, see our suggestions for the best Fighter build and best Mage build for beginners. We also have explainers on how to unlock the Warrior and Sorcerer vocations, how to change your vocation, and a list of all vocations.