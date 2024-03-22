Where to find your first 30 Seeker’s Tokens in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Seeker’s Tokens are an item you’ll find while exploring Dragon’s Dogma 2’s vast open world. Your curiosity is rewarded with caves to find and special treasures to discover, and Seeker’s Tokens are the most difficult item to locate in the wild.

Our Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide notes where to find 30 Seeker’s Tokens, focusing on four regions of Vermund accessible right at the beginning of the game. In each section, you find an annotated map with pins and an image gallery showing the locations. These are followed by short explanations of how to find each location and token.

Seeker Token rewards in Dragon’s Dogma 2

These tokens aren’t only big shiny coins for you to collect and keep in your inventory. You can actually exchange them for great items by talking to a Vocation Guild NPC — or the NPC in the inns of smaller villages. There are a total of 240 tokens in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Once you find some, you talk to these NPCs to exchange them.

The items you can exchange Seeker’s Tokens for are:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Seeker’s Tokens rewards Seeker's Tokens Reward Description Seeker's Tokens Reward Description 1 Ferrystone A stone that can instantly spirit the user back to the location of a set portcrystal. 5 Ring of Vehemence A ring imbued with power. The wearer's attacks are more likely to stagger and knock down foes. 15 Ring of Triumph A ring imbued with power. Slightly boosts maximum health, maximum stamina, and the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry. 30 Dowsing Spikes Daggers with hilts meant to recall snakes on the hunt. They emit a glow whenever treasure is near. 50 Twilight Star A simple metal circlt. Adorned with a small jewel over the brow that resembles a faintly twinkling star. 70 Ring of Profusion A ring imbued with power. Moderately increases the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry. 90 Champion's Mantle A mantle that exudes self-asured majesty. Makes any triumph seem a foregone conclusion. 120 Eternal Bond A ring that brims with mystic light. Grants the wearer a more companionable air. When offered as a gift, it deepens the bond between giver and reciever. 150 Charming Corset A garment of thin cloth that hugs the wearer's frame, drawing tightly over the waist and hips to flattering effect. 180 Legion's Might A staff crowned with a small piece of an Arisen's heart. Pawns who equip it revive of their own accord when rendered immobile. 220 Ring of Endeavor A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Slightly boosts discipline gained from defeating foes.

Vernworth region Seeker’s Token locations

We’ve found 17 Seeker’s Tokens in the southeast of Vermund in the area around Vernworth.

1. In Vernworth, go south to the Noble Quarter. Once you’re there, go east until you find some tombstones with a circular area and a hole in the middle. The Seeker’s Token is on the grate inside of it.

2. Close to the northwest entrance of Vernworth, you’ll find a statue. The Seeker’s Token is on the left side of the statue on the ground.

3. In the Merchant Quarter of Vernworth, you’ll find a fountain in the middle of the market square. Inside of it, you can find the Seeker’s Token.

4. This Seeker’s Token is in the upper part of the external wall of Vernworth. The best location to climb the wall is at its end northwest of Vernworth. Follow the structure outside of the town and go all the way until it ends in a mountain.

5. North from Vernworth on the other side of the river that cuts this area, you’ll find a Seeker’s Token on top of a rock near the water.

6. Right near the same location, you’ll find another on the ground closer to the edge of the river.

7. On the east side of the map above, a bit north of the Nameless Village and close to a campsite, there is a large rock where you will find the token.

8. This Seeker’s Token is on the slope of a hill, in one of the first parts that you can reach when climbing this segment.

9. Near the shore northeast of Vernworth, you’ll find a pier. Beside it, close to the water, you can find this Seeker’s Token.

10. This token is located inside the Trembling Hollow, a cavern north of the campsite straight north of Vernworth. To find the entrance, go north through an opening on the wall. You will have to kill some enemies before entering the cave. Once inside, go north until you reach a clearing with a few more enemies. There is a chest in this area as well. Now, climb the rocks and reach the highest part. Break the rock in the wall to find the Seeker’s Token among some bones.

11. You’ll find the entrance to the Twilight Cave near the top of a hill east of Vernworth. Enter and follow the only path available at the beginning until you reach an open area with bones on the ground and a nest. If you face north, you can see the kind of rock you can break by attacking it. Destroy the rock to find this Seeker’s Token.

12. Still inside the Twilight Cave, after reaching the open area where you found the previous token, get back to the underground using the path on the west. This path leads to a dead end where you find a chest. In this area, there is a hole in the ground with a few leech-like creatures. At the bottom of this hole, you’ll find a Seeker’s Token.

13. On the east side of the map, following the road until you arrive at the Nameless Village. Beside the town, there’s a lake. You can find a Seeker’s Token on the rocks surrounding the water.

Melve region Seeker’s Token locations

You can find another five Seeker’s Tokens in the area around Melve.

1. In Melve, go all the way to the top of the tower with the ballista and you’ll find this token lying on the roof.

2. North from Melve, follow the shore to the path’s end. You’ll find this Seeker’s Token close to the water.

3. At the top of a hill a bit north from Melve, you’ll find a nest with a Seeker’s Token within.

4. North-northeast of Melve, close to a camp area and a little bit north of a Riftstone, get close to the water to collect this Seeker’s Token.

5. Northeast from Melve, once again close to the water, you will find this Seeker’s Token at the farthest edge of the shore. Just keep following the water until you can’t go any farther.

Northeastern Vermund Seeker’s Token locations

There are six more Seeker’s Tokens in the northeast of Vermund in the area north of the Nameless Village.

1. You can find this Seeker’s Token close to the water and beside a bridge.

2. This Seeker’s Token is on higher ground and behind a statue. To get there, you need to use the Mt. Alles Tunel. You’ll find its entrance a little bit northwest of the token’s position on the map. Traverse the cave until you’re on the outside again. Follow the path on the left and jump your way to the statue.

3. By following the road south toward Vernworth, you’ll pass by the remains of some stone buildings. You can find this Seeker’s Token at the top the broken archway.

4. South of the Riftstone in this area, as you follow the main road, you’ll find the ruins of more stone buildings. At the top of the remaining structures, there is a Seeker Token right at the edge of a broken wall.

5. Follow the stream north until you find a waterfall. Close to it, there are some monsters and a path for you to climb on the east. After clearing the area, proceed northeast. Although this path leads to a dead end, look to the left and you will find the Seeker’s Token.

6. If you keep following the same path toward the south and turn west, you will find a clearing with a campfire in the middle. Go back a little bit and look for some rocks where you can climb to find this Seeker’s Token.

Western Vermund Seeker’s Token locations

There are six more Seeker Tokens in the western part of Vermund in the region north of Harve Village.

1. In the lowest part of this area, you find a creek. Follow it going north to find a Riftstone. Behind it, you will find a Seeker’s Token.

2. On the west side of the region, following the shore, you’ll find a wooden pier. At the end of it, you’ll find the token.

3. Follow the stream until the path is blocked. The token is on the ground right at the end of the path.

4. Following the road to the north, you’ll end up in a devastated village with a campfire in the middle. Usually, there are enemies in the area so try to clear them out first. On the west side of the campfire, there is a house. Use the platforms near it to climb to the roof where there is a Seeker’s Token.

5. Once you get to this area, the road forks. If you follow the southeast path, you’ll get to the Derelict Mine. Instead, follow the southwest path to find a campsite, a Riftstone, and some wooden houses. The Seeker’s Token is on the roof of the tallest house.

6. As you follow the road, you will see a statue. The Seeker’s Token is leaning against the head at the foot of the statue.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, check out how to unlock the Sorcerer and Warrior vocations, how to get more Wakestones, and how to find the Jadeite Orb. When you’re ready to move past Vermund, here’s how to get into Battahl.