How to unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Mystic Spearhand vocation is one of the coolest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and basically lets you tackle dragons, griffons, and minotaurs as fantasy Darth Maul — fulfilling a lifelong dream we all share, right? (Right?)

Unfortunately, Mystic Spearhand is one of the mysterious hybrid vocations available only to you (and not your pawns) in Dragon’s Dogma 2. And it’s one of six locked vocations at the start. You’ll have to find a special NPC and unlock it before you change your vocation to the Mystic Spearhand.

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll walk you through how and when you can find Sigurd so you can unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation for yourself.

When can you unlock Mystic Spearhand in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The Mystic Spearhand vocation is the first of the hybrid vocations that you can get in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you know exactly where to look, you can get it within your first five hours with the game.

In order to set this unlock in motion, follow our guide on which of Captain Brant’s quests in Vernworth to do first. Once you’ve finished “Monster Culling” (which in turn helps you unlock the Warrior and Sorcerer vocations) and turn it in to Brant, you’ll be ready to unlock the Mystic Spearhand.

How to unlock Mystic Spearhand in Dragon’s Dogma 2

After you finish Brant’s first quest, travel back to Melve — the city that’s recovering from the dragon attack. I recommend you fast travel by ox cart from Vernworth, as it’s a pretty long and windy trip otherwise, and the cart can get you there in seconds.

Once you arrive, you’ll find that the village is under attack by yet another dragon — one with gross, pulsing sores all over its body. Rally to the town’s defense and fight the dragon off, climbing all over its body and stabbing the sores. Once it escapes, look for a man with a hood and a double-sided spear. His name is Sigurd (as shown in the screenshot above), and he’s here to hunt the very dragon you just drove off.

Speak to Sigurd and ask him about his unique fighting style. When you end the conversation, you’ll unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation.

Where to find Sigurd in Dragon’s Dogma 2

But what if you missed the conversation with Sigurd after the battle? Or you just couldn’t find him in Melve? Once Harve Village is repopulated, following the “Scaly Invaders” quest, you can also find him there, in his home.

Anytime after the puss dragon attack on Melve, return to Harve Village. On the eastern side of town, in the last house overlooking the ocean — called the Coastal Hut on the map — you’ll find Sigurd. Invite yourself in and talk to him. Exhaust his dialogue options and you’ll automatically unlock Mystic Spearhand when you regain control of your character.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, see our suggestions for the best Thief build, best Fighter build, and best Mage build for beginners. We also have explainers on how to unlock the Warrior and Sorcerer vocations, how to change your vocation, and a list of all vocations.