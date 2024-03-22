Trickster is another Arisen-only vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, like Mystic Spearhand or Magick Archer. But unlike basically all of the other vocations, Trickster is more about confusing your enemies and buffing your pawns than dealing damage yourself.

Trickster isn’t available as one of the game’s starter vocations, so you’ll need to find a special NPC in-game in order to unlock it. In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, how to unlock the Trickster vocation and where you can find Luz to do so.

When can you unlock Trickster in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

You won’t be able to access the Trickster vocation until you can make your way into the nation of Battahl. There are a few ways into Battahl, but it’s a pretty dangerous area for low-level players.

Your best bet here is to work on the main story quests for Dragon’s Dogma 2 until the game tells you to enter Battahl — which could take anywhere from 10 to 20 hours of playtime.

How to unlock the Trickster vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you cross into Battahl, getting the Trickster vocation is very simple: Talk to Luz in the Reverent Shrine.

Southeast of the checkpoint gate, east of Enoa’s Battahl Forest, and north of Bakbattahl, you’ll find a small building by the river. That’s the Reverent Shrine. Walk into the shrine and you’ll find an incorporeal woman named Luz just standing there. Talk to her and exhaust her conversation options. When you regain control of your character, you’ll unlock Trickster.

Now, if you’re having trouble finding Luz, don’t worry. Continue to the game’s main questline to the capital city of Bakbattahl. Keep going and you’ll eventually get the “Flickering Shadows” quest, which will ask you to visit a special smith and an oracle. Follow the quest’s steps and it’ll take you directly to Luz.

Note that while “Flickering Shadows” does make finding Luz easier, you don’t need to have the quest to unlock Trickster.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, see our suggestions for the best Thief build, best Fighter build, best Archer build, and best Mage build for beginners. We also have explainers on how to unlock the Warrior, Sorcerer, and Mystic Spearhand vocations, how to change your vocation, and a list of all vocations.