How to unlock the Magick Archer vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Magick Archer might misspell the word magic for some reason, but it’s also one of the coolest vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Instead of just shooting normal arrows at monsters, the Magick Archer allows you to shoot magic arrows from a string-less bow, melding the Archer vocation with spells.

Unfortunately, the Magick Archer isn’t one of the game’s four starter vocations, and you’ll have to venture into the third area of the map — Agamen Volcanic Island — to get it. In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll walk you through when and how to unlock the Magick Archer vocation.

Note: You can unlock the Magick Archer and Warfarer vocations within minutes of each other, but only if you do some prep work first. Before getting started, I recommend reading through our guide on how to unlock the Warfarer vocation as well.

When can you unlock Magick Archer in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The Magick Archer is a late-game vocation, but only because you need to reach the third continent, Agamen Volcanic Island, to unlock it. While you can continue the main quest until it eventually takes you to the island, you can get there much faster by going a back way through Drabnir’s Grotto.

Drabnir’s Grotto is a mildly difficult dungeon in the southwestern part of Battahl. You can access it immediately after you enter Battahl — no additional main story missions required — and you can get there by taking the Battahl pulley platforms to their southernmost point. After you get off the platform, just follow the path south and you’ll find the entrance to the cave. You’re looking for this:

At the entrance, an NPC named Hillaire will confront you and tell you how dangerous and labyrinthine the cave is. If you’re over level 25, the cave isn’t much of a challenge at all, with just a few cyclopes, orcs, and rattlers blocking your way. Just make sure you have some camping gear, healing items, and a Wakestone, and are equipped with your highest leveled vocation. You won’t find a scary boss here — just slightly more difficult versions of things you’ve already fought.

How to unlock the Magick Archer vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you reach the far side of Drabnir’s Grotto, follow the path over to the island and you’ll find a dwarf just standing in the middle of the road, clutching his back — you can’t miss him. His name is Gautstafr, and he’ll give you the “Put a Spring in Thy Step” quest.

Follow the quest, which will direct you to pick some flowers for Gautstafr, and then find him at his nearby home (which he’ll mark on your map). Talk to him and his wife Cliodhna, and offer to escort Gautstafr to the hot springs.

This part of the quest is long and arduous, as you’ll need to move slowly so you don’t lose him — don’t worry, he’ll interrupt your travels and tell you if you’re getting too far away from him. Just make sure to camp before you start the escort if you’re still hurting from your trek through Drabnir’s Grotto — there are a handful of enemies along the way to the hot spring.

Follow whatever eastern path you’d like to the Volcanic Island Camp. Once inside, walk with Gautstafr up to the elevated cave in the southern part of the town. Here you’ll find the hot springs. Walk up to the counter with the dwarf and Cliodhna will pop out from behind the wall to talk to you. She’ll thank you for your service and offer to teach you her ways. Exhaust her dialogue options and you’ll unlock the Magick Archer vocation when you regain control of your character.

If you talk to her again, she’ll give you the Spellbow’s Paradox, which will unlock the Magick Archer’s ultimate skill.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, see our suggestions for the best Thief build, best Fighter build, best Archer build, and best Mage build for beginners. We also have explainers on how to unlock the Warrior, Sorcerer, Trickster, Mystic Spearhand, and Warfarer vocations, how to change your vocation, and a list of all vocations.