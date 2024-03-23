The Warfarer is Dragon’s Dogma 2’s jack-of-all-trades vocation, allowing you to wield multiple weapons and show off your mastery of the game’s combat systems. Of all the vocations in the game, Warfarer is the most complicated to unlock. You’ll need to do a little prep work and invest some money if you want to get it.

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll walk you through how to unlock the Warfarer vocation and where to find Newt Liqueur you need to do so.

Where to find Newt Liqueur in Dragon’s Dogma 2

While you can make a beeline straight for the Warfarer teacher as soon as you reach Battahl, you won’t be able to unlock it without getting three bottles of Newt Liqueur first. You can find them at Higg’s Tavern Stand in Bakbattahl for 5,000 gold per bottle.

Higg’s Tavern Stand is just north of the residential district, to the west of all the fields and pools. Outside the building, you’ll meet a grumpy beastren named Karnel. Ignore him for now.

Walk over to the small fence that has hay inside and two big sack bundles on the outside. Grab one of the sack bundles using your grapple button and carry it inside the fenced-in area. Drop it and Karnel will invite you inside Higg’s Tavern Stand.

Once you regain control of your character, talk to Ezekiel and purchase all the Newt Liqueur he has. After you collect the three bottles of Newt Liqueur, you can make your way to Agamen Volcanic Island and the Warfarer teacher.

The fastest way to get there is through the back way through Drabnir’s Grotto, in southwestern Battahl. (This is the same route you’ll take to unlock the Mystic Archer vocation, for what it’s worth.)

How to unlock the Warfarer vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you exit Drabnir’s Grotto, follow the path east until you reach Agamen Volcanic Island. You’re looking for Lamond, the NPC who will teach you Warfarer, at the hot spring in the Volcanic Island Camp.

To get there, continue following the road east until you reach a small city that has a hot spring inside an elevated cave. Make your way to the small building where you can purchase a dip in the springs, and talk to that tattooed man sitting just outside: Lamond.

Lamond is a bit down on his luck, and would like to drown his sorrows with his favorite drink: Newt Liqueur. After talking to him, he’ll give you a quest: “The Sotted Sage.” For this quest, he’ll ask you for a few bottles of his favorite booze and promise to give you some... rotten soft-boiled eggs in exchange.

You’ll satisfy Lamond’s thirst if you give him three bottles of Newt Liqueur. Once you do, he’ll tell you his story and then give you the Warfarer vocation. But before you leave, make sure he gave you the Grandmaster’s Path skill scroll, as it’s the vocation’s ultimate skill and you’ll need it for the class to function properly. If he didn’t give it to you, just talk to him again and he should fork it over.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, see our suggestions for the best Thief build, best Fighter build, best Archer build, and best Mage build for beginners. We also have explainers on how to unlock the Warrior, Sorcerer, Magick Archer, Trickster, and Mystic Spearhand vocations, how to change your vocation, and a list of all vocations.