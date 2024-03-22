The Archer vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is perfect for anyone who wants to take a backseat during combat, preferring to let pawns to do the dirty work while they hang back, firing arrows from afar.

However, there’s more to a good Archer than just firing arrows. Like many other vocations, this one comes armed with plenty of weapon skills that make it a much more engaging class to play than it may seem at first glance.

You can change vocation whenever you like in Dragon’s Dogma 2, though, so don’t feel like you’re locked into this choice if you need something closer to the action. But if you’re looking to rock this vocation, read on for our recommendation of the best Archer build for beginners in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Best Archer weapon skills to get first in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Archer vocation is less versatile than some of the others, which means there’s only really one way of playing the class. Focusing on ranged DPS is by far your best bet, but there are a number of skills available that all do a very similar job. To ensure you’re only using the best skills, make sure you’re upgrading all of these to the advanced versions when available too.

Barrage Shot

Sweep Shot

Dire Arrow

Exploding Shot

First up is Barrage Shot, which is very self-explanatory, as it simply fires a barrage of shots. More specifically, it allows you to shoot multiple arrows in quick succession at a single target. Against smaller targets each arrow will have a knockback effect and upgrading it to Manifold Shot results in more arrows fired per barrage.

Cascade Shot is very similar but, rather than multiple consecutive arrows against the same target, it fires multiple arrows simultaneously in a wedge pattern, so you can hit more than one target. It also fires multiple times in a row, so you can effectively deal with a crowd of foes. Both Barrage Shot and Cascade Shot can also be used while moving, in case any of the enemies have encroached on your position at the back of the pack.

Dire Arrow is a little different than those: It’s just one single arrow, but you simply need to treat it as a more powerful shot. It will reliably knock down small targets and deals increased damage to larger ones, though it takes a moment to draw back the arrow. This is best used when you have control over a fight and you’re not scrambling to take down enemies from all angles.

Finally, there’s Exploding Shot, which does what it says on the tin. Fire an arrow with an explosive attached to the tip and it’ll lodge inside either an enemy or the ground, exploding as soon as it either takes damage or after a few seconds. This means it doesn’t explode immediately, but that’s helpful as you can time it to get enemies in a group so it hits more of them at once. However, if you have a Mage in your party casting fire spells, you can replace this with the Tarring Shot to cover enemies in a flammable substance.

Best Archer core skills and augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

All four core skills for the Archer are a big help, especially when using Steady Shot, which is essentially just aiming as opposed to firing a Loose Shot. Leaping Punt is a terrific pseudo-melee option as it kicks an enemy backwards while you propel off them to put some distance between. Use that in conjunction with Parting Shot, which allows you to fire in that mid-air jump.

Swift Nock simply allows you to “reload” your arrows faster, while Puncture Dart lets you draw the bowstring even further to ensure arrows deal more damage. Both the Endurance and Ambuscade augments are well worth picking up too, as the former increases your stamina while the latter deals increased damage to unaware enemies, letting you get the drop on them.

Best Archer equipment in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Recommending very specific pieces of equipment for an Archer is tricky because this is a build for beginners and you don’t tend to find the best stuff until later in the game, but the one place you do have access to is the row of shops in Vernworth. Here is where you’ll find Bjorn’s Armory and Roderick’s Smithy with armor and weapons respectively, all of which should be upgraded as soon as you get the chance.

The Plumed Cap (3,900 gold) is the best of a small selection of head armor, while the Lamellar Armor (12,400 gold) is the best body armor. You could also go for the Ranger’s Vest (7,900 gold) here as it’s over a kilo lighter, but the Lamellar Armor has much better defensive stats. Finally, the Sprinter’s Boots (7,900 gold) are the best choice for the leg armor, although if you don’t quite have enough cash, go for the Combat Breeches (3,200 gold) instead.

As for weaponry, expensive is best here, so go for the Savage Fang (17,800 gold) if you can afford it. If not, persevere with the Hunter’s Bow (4,240 gold) because the Bespoke Bow isn’t worth it at the middling price since it weighs so much.

For more Dragon's Dogma 2 guides, see our suggestions for the best Fighter build, best Mage build, and best Thief build for beginners. We also have explainers on how to unlock the Warrior, Mystic Spearhand, and Sorcerer vocations, how to change your vocation, and a list of all vocations.