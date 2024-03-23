‘Prey for the Pack’ quest walkthrough in Dragon’s Dogma 2

“Prey for the Pack” is a Dragon’s Dogma 2 side quest that begins when you make it to the Checkpoint Rest Town, situated on the border between Vermund and Battahl. You’re tasked with rescuing a small child named Rodge and returning him to his grandpa, Morris.

However, know that “Prey for the Pack” is a timed quest. In other words, you could easily fail if you take too long to head off and save Rodge, as the poor boy will fall to the beasts who abducted him. So act quickly.

Here’s how to complete “Prey for the Pack” and where to find Rodge in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and the rewards you get for doing so.

How to start ‘Prey for the Pack’ in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Toward the back of town, you’ll encounter Morris, the shopkeeper of the general store. He’ll ask you to look for Rodge, his grandson, who has gone missing. Lutz explains he was seen being dragged off by wolves, so it’s up to you to save the day.

Speak to Lutz after Morris is finished asking you to help and he’ll explain that someone in town witnessed Rodge’s abduction, and you can learn a little more about where to go by speaking to them.

Firstly, head down to the town square over the bridge from where you entered the town. Near the well, you’ll find three villagers standing around. Timothy will tell you he saw Rodge carrying a bundle of grass before he got caught by the wolves, Jacint will reveal Rodge often tends to a “beautiful flowerbed on the outskirts of town,” and Alsa explains the flowers in the area glow at nighttime.

Where to find Rodge in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Essentially, you must find Rodge’s glowing flowerbed. There are a lot of blue flowerbeds, and they essentially form a path for you to follow. To cut to the chase, we’ve marked the correct spot on the map above for where you need to go to find Rodge.

You’re looking for the Putrid Cave, which is at the end of a narrow path in a clustered forest.

There’s a chance you picked most of the blue flowers on your way into the town if you’re anything like me, but that isn’t the end of the world. Even when picked, some blue flowerbeds will leave a blue residue in the grass. You can still follow them; they’ll just be harder to spot.

You want to cross the bridge out of town, then at the first fork in the road, take the path to the right. This will lead you down a hill, across a smaller wooden bridge, and into a short cave with some barrels and crates.

At the end of the cave, you’ll find a cluster of blue flowers near some ruins and a campfire. Follow the path round and there will be a very small wooden bridge crossing the stream. Continue following the wider path down the mountain until you encounter more blue flowers, past a castle tower.

Before you follow the road round the bend and reach another campfire, go straight ahead instead by the end of the river. You’ll find an opening amongst some rocks which will lead you into Putrid Cave.

Inside, you’ll find Rodge cowering from wolves.

How to save Rodge in ‘Prey for the Pack’ in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Deal with the wolves quickly, talk to Rodge, then begin the long walk back as you escort him to his grandfather. Do keep checking to ensure Rodge is still with you though, as the little rascal can often get stuck on rocks, trees, and other obstacles.

Return him to Morris and you’ll receive two Miracle Roborant healing items and 11,000 gold for your troubles. Not too shabby of a reward, but you’d think Morris could be a little more generous since you just saved his grandson from certain death… ho hum.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 walkthroughs, here’s who to give the Jadeite Orb to, if you should buy the Ornate Box, how to buy a house in Vernworth, and the best order for Captain Brant’s quests.