‘Oxcart Courier’ quest walkthrough in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Where to find Lennart, and how to deliver the letter

By Ford James
Lennart stands in front of archery targets in Dragon’s Dogma 2 while waiting for a letter in the “Oxcart Courier” side quest. Image: Capcom

“Oxcart Courier” is a Dragon’s Dogma 2 side quest that begins near the oxcart station in Vernworth, when Donovan approaches you with a request. Hear him out and he’ll ask you to deliver a letter from Lady Margit to Ser Lennart, who is currently in Melve

Melve, you’ll recall, is the first proper settlement you encounter after the Borderwatch Outpost, so you need to make your way back there, letter in hand. However, Ser Lennart seems to be a rather elusive man. Also, “Oxcart Courier” is a timed quest, meaning you can fail it if you don’t find Lennart quickly enough.

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll show you where to find Lennart in Melve and how to complete “Oxcart Courier.”

Where to find Lennart in Melve for the ‘Oxcart Courier’ quest

Lennart can be found in a few different locations in Melve. When I returned to deliver the letter, Melve was under attack by a dragon. After dealing with that, Lennart was situated under the archway by the entrance to the town, in the section where most of the houses have been destroyed:

A Dragon’s Dogma 2 character talks to Lennart near the archway in Melve for the “Oxcart Courier” side quest. Image: Capcom via Polygon

However, Lennart may be elsewhere depending on when you arrive.

  • He may be standing near the well, a little down the slope from where the entrance to the town is
  • He may also be at his house or in the inn, both of which are next to one another at the opposite corner from the entrance.
  • Some players have reported finding him outside the inn having a chat with another NPC too.
A Dragon’s Dogma 2 character delivers a letter to Lennart in Melve for the “Oxcart Courier” quest walkthrough. Image: Capcom via Polygon

If he isn’t in any of those locations, you’ll need to simply wander around Melve and keep an eye out for him. He’s wearing a cloak with fur shoulders, and has sweeping gray hair with shaved sides.

You’ll get 5,000 gold, 300 XP, and Miner Hosen armor as a reward, which isn’t too shabby since you can take the oxcart there and back.

