Augments are passive perks in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and are an essential component of crafting an effective build for your character.

You’ll earn augments by ranking up vocations, but once you unlock an augment, you can use it on any vocation. You can equip up to six augments at a time, with a set of six for each vocation. That means it’s often worth it to rank up a vocation — even one you don’t enjoy playing — explicitly to get a certain augment.

Read on for our suggestions of the best augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2, plus a list of all augments in the game.

How to unlock augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

While most vocations have five associated augments, the late-game Warfarer class only has two. You can unlock and equip new augments by spending discipline points (Dcp) at a Vocation Guild. (You can switch up your augments at a campfire but can’t unlock new ones there.)

According to our testing, you’ll unlock a new augment approximately every two ranks per vocation — so at ranks 2, 4, 6, and 8 — and earn the fifth and final augment when you max out a vocation’s rank. That said, bear in mind that our math here is imprecise. Venturing out into the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 often means you’ll gain enough experience to rank up a vocation more than once, so we don’t know for certain which ranks lead you to unlock which augments per vocation.

But the order is consistent, and our general point remains: Sometimes, it’s worth spending the time to rank up a vocation purely to get one of its augments. For instance, even if you abhor close-quarters combat, you might want to rank up your Fighter vocation for the explicit purpose of attaining Thew, one of the best augments in the game.

Best augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

While each vocation plays differently and there’s a lot of room for personal preference, here are the five augments you should prioritize getting first in Dragon’s Dogma 2, both for yourself and your main pawn:

Thew (Fighter)

Endurance (Archer)

Vitality (Warrior)

Intrepidity (Warrior)

Detection (Trickster)

As mentioned above, Thew is one of the best augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It’s the third vocation you’ll unlock as a Fighter, and it increases your inventory size (your max encumbrance) — a perk that’s essential for pretty much all vocations. Remember: Dragon’s Dogma 2 commits the cardinal sin of counting your equipped gear toward your max encumbrance. Blasphemy!

Endurance, the second augment unlocked by playing as an Archer, is also invaluable. It increases your stamina. Yes, there are a number of augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that offer stat boosts. But a boost to your stamina is a bit more broadly applicable than, say, one to your magick defense (which is helpful for a Warrior but isn’t as necessary for a Mage or Sorcerer).

The Warrior vocation bequeaths two essential augments: Vitality (the first one you’ll unlock) and Intrepidity (the last one). Vitality boosts your max health, a perk that needs no explanation. Intrepidity, meanwhile, protects your max health from taking a hit. When you take damage in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you also take a hit to your max health — how much health you can restore without sleeping (called the loss gauge). Intrepidity minimizes how much your loss gauge dips by.

Finally, Detection, the first augment you get as a Trickster, is arguably the best in the game — if you’re a completionist. When equipped, it’ll literally sound off when you’re near Wakestone Shards or those elusive Seeker’s Tokens.

All augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Of course, given how malleable the various playstyles are for Dragon’s Dogma 2, this is all subjective; the best augments for your character might be vastly different than ours.

There are 47 augments across the 10 vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Below, for reference, is the full list of all augments, grouped by vocation and arranged by the order in which you unlock them for each vocation.

All augments list in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Augment Vocation Description Augment Vocation Description Mettle Fighter Augments your physical Defense. Provocation Fighter Increases the likelihood of being targeted by foes. Thew Fighter Enables you to carry additional weight. Dominion Fighter Allows you to lift up and pin down foes for an extended duration. Diligence Fighter Hastens recovery when downed or crawling. Ambuscade Archer Increases damage dealt by your attacks when targets are not in battle stance. Endurance Archer Increases your maximum Stamina. Radiance Archer Causes your lantern to consume less oil and illuminate a wider area. Lethality Archer Increases damage dealt when striking a target's vitals. Avidity Archer Enables you to clamber up cliffs and scale foes and other surfaces more quickly. Apotropaism Mage Augments your Magick Defense. Beatitude Mage Increases the amount of Health recovered by curatives and curative magicks. Intervention Mage Reduces the duration of debilitations you are afflicted with. Perpetuation Mage Extends the duration of enchantments and invigorations. Exaltation Mage Augments your Stamina recovery speed. Subtlety Thief Decreases the likelihood of being targeted by foes. Gratification Thief Slightly restores Health when you deliver the killing blow to a foe. Poise Thief Reduces the Stamina consumed when struggling in a foe's grip. Vigor Thief Reduces the Stamina consumed when clinging to or pinning down foes. Verve Thief Augments your Strength. Vitality Warrior Increases your maximum Health. Impact Warrior Improves your ability to push and pull targets when grabbing hold. Pertinacity Warrior Improves your ability to break through an opponent's guard. Dominance Warrior Augments your Knockdown Power. Intrepidity Warrior Reduces cumulation of the loss gauge when receiving damage. Asperity Sorcerer Increases the likelihood of inflicting debilitations with your attacks. Stasis Sorcerer Reduces the rate at which items deteriorate. Constancy Sorcerer Augments your Knockdown Resistance. Catalysis Sorcerer Increases damage dealt when exploiting a hostile target's elemental weakness. Sagacity Sorcerer Augments your Magick. Conveyance Mystic Spearhand Hastens movement speed while carrying or lifting. Opulence Mystic Spearhand Increases gold obtained when acquiring coin pouches. Polarity Mystic Spearhand Augments your Strength during the day and your Maick anight. Refulgence Mystic Spearhand Increases the amount of rift crystals obtained when acquiring rift fragments and the like. Athleticism Mystic Spearhand Reduces Stamina consumed while dashing. Sustainment Magick Archer Augments the physical Defense and Magick Defense of pawns in your party. Voracity Magick Archer Recovers a small amount of Stamina when you deliver the killing blow to a target. Prolificity Magick Archer Increases the likelihood that smaller targets will drop items. Ascendancy Magick Archer Augments the Strength and Magick of pawns in your party. Amelioration Magick Archer Reduces the amount of time taken for fallen pawns to revive. Detection Trickster Alerts you to the presence of any Seeker's Tokens or Wakestone shards in the vicinity with sound and blinking light. Enlightenment Trickster You have a chance of creating one more of the resulting product when combining materials. Fugacity Trickster Decreases the likelihood of being beset by hostile targets while camping or riding in an oxcart. Obfuscation Trickster Decreases the likelihood that hostile targets will detect you when you are not in battle stance. Allure Trickster Enables you to raise your affinity with people more easily. Zeal Warfarer Reduces the Stamina consumed when performing a weapon skill. Dynamism Warfarer Reduces the amount by which weight affects your movement speed.

