How to reach the Nameless Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can’t clear the landslide, so here’s the best route

By Jay Castello
/ new
A beastren stands near the landslide blocking the way to the Nameless Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Image: Capcom via Polygon

The Nameless Village is Dragon’s Dogma 2 town situated on the east side of the map. You’ll need to visit it as part of the “Nameless Village” quest, wherein you’re tasked by Captain Brant with investigating the Sovran’s background. But when you approach the road there, you’ll find that the way is blocked by a massive landslide.

Our Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide will tell you how to reach the Nameless Village by showing you the ideal route to circumvent the landslide.

How to reach the Nameless Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In order to reach the Nameless Village, you’ll need to take a detour into the forest.

Backtrack to the nearby campfire and, facing the objective, look right. There’s a small gorge to the south of the road that leads through a lush forest covered in green moss.

A human stands near a river gorge approaching the Nameless Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Image: Capcom via Polygon

The gorge is mainly straight as it cuts around the landslide, but to make sure you’re heading in the right direction, you can also head toward the banner marker on the minimap. On the main map, this area is labelled as the Eastern Forest.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 map showing the route (and detour) to the Nameless Village. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin/Polygon | Sources: Capcom via Polygon

This is a visually nice route to just appreciate, but you’ll have to pass a few camouflaged goblins, so keep an eye out. Keep heading east, staying south of the path as it’s marked on the map. After a short while, you’ll need to climb back out of the gorge where the rock is stepped enough to do so. That will lead you back to the path, on the other side of the blockage.

The quest marker on the minimap will have become the yellow search area by now, but heading directly towards it will only lead you to water, so go further east instead until you can follow the path around and into the Nameless Village. You’ll know you’re in the right place when an NPC warns you away.

A human stands by the open path to the Nameless Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Image: Capcom via Polygon

The good news is that once you complete the quest here, the blockage on the path will automatically get cleared away, so you won’t need to go back through the Eastern Forest. You can just take the intended road to and fro.

