‘The Arisen’s Shadow’ quest walkthrough in Dragon’s Dogma 2

“The Arisen’s Shadow” is a quest you’ll pick up in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s city of Vernworth. It’s not a quest you choose to start — it just kind of pops up after you begin working with Captain Brant.

Our Dragon’s Dogma 2 quest walkthrough for “The Arisen’s Shadow” will show you how to confront the person following you in Vernworth and contend with your pursuer.

How to start ‘The Arisen’s Shadow’ quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

As you start sticking your nose into the affairs of the palace in Vernworth — by completing a couple of Captain Brant’s various quests — you’ll pick up a tail when you’re in town. We got it after completing “Monster Culling.”

After speaking to Brant and leaving the tavern, you’ll get the “The Arisen’s Shadow” quest with the objective to “contend with your pursuer.” Your pawns will probably comment on it, saying something like “I sense eyes upon us.”

Contend with your pursuer

Your pursuer is a man named Bermudo. He’s wearing an all brown outfit and wearing a hood. Your first task is just spotting him. This isn’t actually that easy, especially in the busy city of Vernworth.

Your best bet is along one of the long side alleys or even just the main square. Walk in a straight line as far as you can, and then turn around quickly. Start sprinting back the way you came, and watch for someone running away from you.

Sprinting will let you catch up Bermudo pretty easily. You might even get him cornered, but he won’t interact with you and will only run away. To “contend” with him, you have grab him once you’re close.

Should you kill or release Bermudo in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Once you’ve grappled him, just hold him for a few seconds, and then you’ll start a conversation. You’ve got a choice to make at that point — either release him or kill him.

You can try to question him, but he’s pretty tight-lipped. Before you let him go, you can extort a bit of money from him, but you can’t get anything except gold. Asking for something different will make him attack you.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 walkthroughs, here’s who to give the Jadeite Orb to, whether or not you should buy the Ornate Box, how to buy a house in Vernworth, how to reach the Nameless Village, where to find Rodge, how to rescue the caged magistrate, and the best order for Captain Brant’s quests.