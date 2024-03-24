You’ll likely find yourself in jail (or gaol, to use the proper spelling) at some point in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Maybe you snuck around a restricted area. Maybe you were a human trying to unlock the Warfarer vocation.

When you’re in ja- ahem, gaol, you’ll temporarily lose most of your inventory, and find yourself trapped in a locked cell. The game will you there are multiple ways to escape, but won’t detail exactly how to do so.

Don’t blame us, but we’ve been in prison enough times to know exactly how to get out of gaol in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Read on for a breakdown of all the methods, plus an explanation of how to get your gear back when you’re finally out of the slammer.

Bribe the guards

The game hints about this method the first time that you’re arrested. You can speak to the guards patrolling outside your cell as they pass by, and they’ll happily free you — in return for money.

They’ll ask for a good chunk of change, usually 10,000G (according to our testing in Vernworth). At times when we’ve had less than this, they’ve gone ahead and taken the whole lot before letting us leave.

This is a reliable way to escape, but there are other methods for getting out of gaol that are less damaging to your pockets.

Use a makeshift gaol key

Makeshift gaol keys are single-use items that will let you out of prison. There are a few ways to find or acquire one.

If you’re already in jail, look around the cell for a breakable pot. There isn’t always one around, but if there is, there might be a key hidden inside.

To cover yourself for the eventuality of gaol, you can also buy makeshift gaol keys from certain merchants. For example, Dudley near the entrance to Melve will sell you one for 3,000G.

Lastly, you’ll get a gaol key (a permanent one that doesn’t break) at the start of “The Caged Magistrate” main quest. If you plan on doing crimes, it might be worth starting that quest.

Even though you lose pretty much your entire inventory when you’re in a jail cell, the keys will stay with you, so you can use them to make a quick getaway.

Although there are guards patrolling the jail, they don’t seem especially bothered by escapees. Once you’ve busted out of your cell, you should be able to run past them without issue, so long as you don’t linger too much.

If they do attack you, just keep running, since you won’t have any of your gear to be able to fight them off. They’ll leave you alone if you create enough distance.

Break out — literally

Some cells have breakable walls that you can punch through.

These will lead down into the sewers, with a fairly easy path to follow to freedom. You might even find some valuable items down here, so it’s definitely more cost-effective than bribing the guards. Who ever said that crime doesn’t pay?

How to restore equipment after escaping gaol in Dragon’s Dogma 2

As you make your escape, don’t bother trying to search for a chest containing your inventory. Once you make it to safety, one of your pawns will return all of your resources and equipment to you. However, you will need to manually equip everything again.

For more Dragon's Dogma 2 explainers, here's how to change your appearance, how to increase your inventory size, how to load up on Wakestones, and how to find 30 Seeker's Tokens.