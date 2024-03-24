‘A Beggar’s Tale’ quest walkthrough in Dragon’s Dogma 2

“A Beggar’s Tale” is a Dragon’s Dogma 2 side quest that you can pick up shortly after arriving in Vernworth, one of the major hubs.

During the day, you’ll notice a beggar named Albert standing near the fountain, recounting whimsical tales and stories. When walking past, a chap named Benton will wonder how the beggar is making his money. Of course, that duty falls to you.

You may be tempted to stand and watch the beggar all day long, but you need not worry about that, as you just need to return at the correct time. Here’s how to complete “A Beggar’s Tale” in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and find out how the beggar makes money.

How to follow the beggar in ‘A Beggar’s Tale’

Conduct your other business around Vernworth during the day until the sun starts to set, then head back to the fountain. Eventually, Albert the beggar will leave his post and walk off. This is when you should follow him. Timing is key here. If you show up too late, he’ll have already left.

He heads down into the slums and visits Walter’s Tavern. Stick with him, as he’ll eventually leave and go to his house in the Common Quarter of Vernworth. (This is around the corner from the house you can buy from Mildred in the “A Place To Call Home” quest.)

When he enters his house, wait outside until he emerges in a different, much fancier outfit. As soon as he leaves, go into his house and pick up his clothes, the Beggar’s Garb. With the clothes in hand, you should have two quest markers appear on your map. One leads to a house in the Noble Quarter, while the other is back at Walter’s Tavern.

Head back to Walter’s Tavern and you’ll find Celina, Albert’s wife. You have the option of giving her the Beggar’s Garb, but there’s no need to do that just yet. You know Albert is up to no good, but you can’t be sure of what exactly.

Go to the marker in the Noble Quarter and you’ll find Albert with a woman named Hilda, who it turns out is Albert’s mistress.

Who to give the Beggar’s Garb to in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Now the decision is up to you, as you have three options. You can give the Beggar’s Garb back to Albert and let him continue as he is. You can give it to Celina so she learns of her husband’s infidelity the lies he’s upheld while living a secret second life. Or you can give it to Hilda, the mistress. Here are the outcomes of each option:

If you give the Beggar’s Garb back to Albert , he will continue living his double life and reward you with 5,000 gold and 900 XP.

, he will continue living his double life and reward you with 5,000 gold and 900 XP. If you give the Beggar’s Garb to Celina , you must wait until the next morning then head back to Albert’s house in the Common Quarter. There will be a guard standing outside who reveals Celina murdered Albert, then killed herself. You’ll receive 3,000 gold, one Noonbloom, and 900 XP.

, you must wait until the next morning then head back to Albert’s house in the Common Quarter. There will be a guard standing outside who reveals Celina murdered Albert, then killed herself. You’ll receive 3,000 gold, one Noonbloom, and 900 XP. If you give the Beggar’s Garb to Hilda, you must wait until the next morning then return to her house in the Noble Quarter. She will reward you with three Onyx stones and 900 XP.

