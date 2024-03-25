‘The Phantom Oxcart’ quest walkthrough in Dragon’s Dogma 2

“The Phantom Oxcart” is a Dragon’s Dogma 2 side quest you’ll pick up after you’ve helped Brant out and made your way to Battahl. But where exactly to pick the “Phantom Oxcart” quest up — and what to do once you have it — can be a bit of a mystery.

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll walk you through how to start “The Phantom Oxcart” side quest and where to find the Phantom Oxcart itself. We’ll also cover the various choices in the quest, including if you should turn Navil in and if you should follow the Phantom Oxcart or disguise yourself as a pawn.

How to start ‘The Phantom Oxcart’ quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Like many quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll get “The Phantom Oxcart” by eavesdropping on a conversation between two NPCs.

Once you’ve made your way to Bakbattahl — the capital of Battahl — fast travel back to Vernworth. If you walk by the western gate oxcart at night, you’ll eventually overhear a conversation between Guerrero and Dagras, which will automatically give you the quest. They’ll be talking about a mysterious, Phantom Oxcart (hey, that’s the name of the quest!) that only rides around at night.

If the conversation isn’t triggering for you, try talking to them directly. If that isn’t working either, double check that you’ve finished the “Nation of the Lambent Flame” quest in Bakbattahl, and go complete it if you haven’t.

Where to find the Phantom Oxcart in Dragon’s Dogma 2

At night, follow the quest marker to the crossroads north of Vernworth. You’ll find a mysterious oxcart bathed in blue light. The driver should be in the middle of a conversation with a soldier named Navil when you arrive.

Wait off to the side until the cart drives away. Then walk up behind Navil. When you get close enough, he’ll start to run. Tackle him to the ground with your grab and he’ll tell you everything. Turns out the oxcart is selling pawns as slaves in Bakbattahl.

Should you bring Navil back to Vernworth in ‘The Phantom Oxcart’?

After he dishes the details, Navil will give you the Merchant’s Document as evidence and then ask you to let him go. You can escort him back to Vernworth and throw him in gaol (which the game does for you automatically if you select that option) or let him go in exchange for 5,000 gold.

This choice doesn’t impact the quest.

Should you follow the Phantom Oxcart or disguise yourself as a pawn?

With Navil dealt with, take the Merchant’s Document to Brant at night — he’ll be hanging out in the bar, same place as he was for quests like “The Caged Magistrate” and “The Nameless Village.” Brant will suggest two options for you:

Follow the Phantom Oxcart.

Trick the driver by dressing up as a pawn. This option is easier, faster, and will earn you a trophy or achievement (depending on what platform you’re playing on), so I recommend you do that.

How to disguise yourself as a pawn in ‘The Phantom Oxcart’

After you’re done talking to Brant, head to a bench and wait until sundown — just before night, when there is still a bit of daylight. Remove all of your clothes and weapons. Walk back to the crossroads where you met Navil and wait. As night comes, you’ll see the Phantom Oxcart appear.

Walk up to the cart speak to the driver. He’ll tell you to get in the back with the rest of the pawns. Follow his instructions and then hit the interact button to wait. After a few minutes, the cart will get attacked by some goblins, but do not reequip any weapons or armor. Instead, walk out with the other pawns and beat the monsters to death with your fists. When they’re gone, get back in the cart.

When you reach the checkpoint gate, a bunch of guards will start hitting you. Do not move or attack back, as doing so will break your cover. Continue with the ruse until you reach Bakbattahl, where a bunch of guards will tell you to kneel before realizing that you’re not actually a pawn. Now — finally — you can reequip all of your equipment.

Fair warning: The fight in Bakbattahl is very annoying, as the guards will just constantly beat on you, interrupt you, and knock you over. The Mystic Spearhand vocation is great for this section, as you can easily stun human enemies in a group, but you can complete it as any vocation with some patience — it’s much more annoying than it is difficult, so just make sure you have some healing items.

Once you kill the final enemy, you’ll get the Labor Requisition Orders. Make your way all the way back to Vernworth and hand over these papers to Brant. He’ll give you 4,000 XP, 14,500 gold, and the Ring of Momentum (which increases your max stamina) as a reward for your good deeds.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 walkthroughs, here’s who to give the Jadeite Orb to, if you should buy the Ornate Box, how to buy a house in Vernworth, how to rescue the caged magistrate, how to reach the Nameless Village, and the best order for Captain Brant’s quests.