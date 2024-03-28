‘Tensions on the High Road’ walkthrough and choice in Dragon’s Dogma 2

“Tensions on the High Road” is a Dragon’s Dogma 2 side quest that presents you with a choice. On an escort mission gone wrong, should you side with Raghnall or Simon?

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll give you a full walkthrough of the “Tensions on the High Road” quest, including a breakdown of whether or not you should with Raghnall or Simon.

How to start ‘Tensions on High Road’ in Dragon’s Dogma 2

After you finally make your way to Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll be able to enter Bakbattahl, the nation’s capital city. There you’ll meet Raghnall, a key NPC for this side quest.

Once you’ve been to Bakbattahl and met Raghnall, return to Vernworth and walk through the square by the fountain — the same fountain from the “A Begger’s Tale” quest. A guard named Simon will approach you. He’ll say he needs help escorting Ser Augustin from Checkpoint Rest Town back to Vernworth, and (suspiciously) commands you not to tell Captain Brant.

Talking to Simon will give you the “Tensions on the High Road” quest. To start it in earnest, fast travel via oxcart to the Checkpoint Rest Town and leave the town heading north like you’re going back to Vernworth. Simon will stop you at the crossroads and the escort will begin.

Should you side with Raghnall or Simon in ‘Tensions on the High Road?’

Almost instantly after you start the escort mission, your party will be interrupted by Raghnall standing on a bluff during a cutscene. He’ll tell you that Simon and the guards are not to be trusted, and beg you to liberate Ser Augustin from their company. Simon implores you to ignore and kill Raghnall. Once you regain control, a battle will break out and the quest will tell you to pick a side.

All you have to do is attack the party you’re siding against. Things will be pretty hectic as the battle starts, so time your first attack carefully. Also, be warned: Simply picking up one of the characters will be seen as an attack here, so be certain of your choice before pressing any buttons.

What happens if you side with Raghnall?

If you side with Raghnall, you’ll slaughter the guards together. Raghnall will thank you for your service and ask that you follow him and Ser Augustin into the nearby woods. While you can certainly continue the quest now, you don’t have to, as the characters will wait for you.

What happens if you side with Simon?

If you choose to side with Simon and attack Raghnall, Raghnall will flee into the woods with the first hit you land on him — with Ser Augusten in tow. From there, the rest of the quest plays out exactly the same.

Pursue Raghnall

When you’re ready to continue, head toward the quest marker to chase down Raghnall — whether you’ve declared him friend or foe.

Make your way to Guerco Cavern — you may have to run past (or kill) a sleeping drake and will likely run into some choppers. Inside the cave, as you walk along the boards, you’ll fall through and find Raghnall in a pit. Assist him with fighting some monsters and then follow him through the cave.

Raghnall will then tell you all about the plot to kill Ser Augustin and how you were going to take the fall for it. After the two of you rest, keep following the tunnel out to complete the quest.

You’ll get 12,000 gold and 4,000 XP no matter which side you initially took. The only difference is going to be in Raghnall’s opinion of you at the end of the game.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 walkthroughs, here’s how to find the Phantom Oxcart, how to identify the assassin in “Shadowed Prayers,” how to buy a house in Battahl, and how to get Miasmite.