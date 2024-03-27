 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Shadowed Prayers’ quest walkthrough in Dragon’s Dogma 2

How to find the assassin in Bakbattahl

By Ryan Gilliam
The Arisen speaks to the empress of Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Image: Capcom via Polygon
“Shadowed Prayers” is a side quest that takes place in the back half of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and tasks you with stopping an assassination plot against Nadinia, the empress of Battahl. To do so, you’ll need the help of the her bodyguard, Menella, and a keen eye.

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll walk you through how to start the “Shadowed Prayers” quest and how to find the assassin in Bakbattahl.

How to start the ‘Shadowed Prayers’ quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A map showing the Flamebearer Palace in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Image: Capcom via Polygon

You’ll first meet Menella, the royal guard, during the “Nation of the Lambent Flame” story mission, but she won’t give you the “Shadowed Prayers” quest until you’ve spent more time in Bakbattahl.

Complete “Nation of the Lambent Flame” and then rest in Bakbattahl. There appear to be multiple ways to start “Shadowed Prayers,” but I received the “Shadowed Prayers” quest during the “A New Godsway” main story mission, which took me into the palace to visit a character named Ambrosius.

If you’re looking to complete “Shadowed Prayers” as early as possible, sleep in Bakbattahl and go to the palace immediately after you wake up — while it’s still morning. If it’s still not working, continue with the main quest and you should naturally encounter Menella.

How to find the assassin in ‘Shadowed Prayers’

A group of NPCs pray in Dragon’s Dogma 2, with the assassin being circled with a pink circle
The circled NPC here is Herman, the would-be assassin
Image: Capcom via Polygon

Once Menella finally tracks you down and gives you the “Shadowed Prayers” quest, she’ll ask you to return to the palace in the morning to stop an assassination attempt against the empress.

Head to an inn (or your home, if you bought the house in Bakbattahl) and sleep until morning. In the morning, head back to the Flamebearer Palace and walk in. Menella will stop you again.

Menella will now give you a description of the would-be assailant via the “Bandit Bill of Arrest” in your inventory, which reads: “Wears his hair tied back. His right arm was wounded during the attack.”

With that description, walk straight ahead toward the prayer room. You’ll find a bunch of devout citizens on the steps. Facing the prayer room, walk to the right side of the steps and you’ll see a human man with a scarred right arm and shoulder-length hair tied partially back. He’s in a grayish toga and has a sword hanging from the left side of his belt.

If you talk to him, the game will list his name as Herman. You can see what he looks like in the image above — he’s the one I’ve circled.

Make sure everyone else is out of the way so you don’t accidentally accuse the wrong person (Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be fiddly like that), and grab Herman. You’ll tackle him to the ground and he’ll confess immediately.

Nadinia will then take you to her chambers and thank you for saving her life by giving you 3,500 XP, 18,000 Gold, and five Jasper. Congratulations on thwarting a royal assassination, Arisen! Now if you could just get rid of that pretender in Vernworth...

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 walkthroughs, here’s how to find the Phantom Oxcart, who to give the Jadeite Orb to, where to find Miasmite, how to confront the Arisen’s shadow, and where to find Rodge.

