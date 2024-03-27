How to get to Agamen Volcanic Island in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Agamen Volcanic Island is where your journey begins in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but you’ll quickly leave the area on griffin back to start your real adventure in Vermund.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will, of course, send you back to where it all began eventually, but the most obvious route is blocked off when you first get to Battahl. You’ll want to reach the island, too — not just for the story, but so you can unlock the Magick Archer and Warfarer vocations as well.

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll tell you how to reach Agamen Volcanic Island via two methods: the official way (opening the Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door) or the back way (a route through Drabnir’s Grotto).

How to open the Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door in Dragon’s Dogma 2

When you first arrive in Battahl, you’ll likely be on a quest called “Nation of the Lambent Flame,” which will send you to its capital, Bakbattahl. If you explore around, near the Flamebearer Palace, you’ll find a Spellseal Door blocking you from going further south into the Agamen Volcanic Island.

To open the Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door you’ll need to play the main story through the “A New Godsway” mission (two quests after “Nation of the Lambent Flame”). You’ll then get “The Guardian Gigantus” as your next quest, which will send you to the door.

Follow the quest marker to the stone door, interact with it, and it’ll finally open for you. Just be warned: Opening the Spellseal Door will unleash a large boss, which you’ll need to chase down in the new area. Only open the door if you’re ready to do the next mission and proceed to Agamen Volcanic Island immediately.

How to get to Volcanic Island via the back way in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you don’t want to burn through the main story to reach Agamen Volcanic Island — maybe because you’re just looking to get some vocations early — you’ll need to go through the back route: Drabnir’s Grotto, a large cave in southern Battahl.

To reach Drabnir’s Grotto, exit through the front gate of Bakbattahl and head south via the roads. (You can also take the pulley platform system from Bakbattahl to the junction and then take the southern one down the rest of the way.) Continue along the southern path until you find an armored cyclops guarding the cave entrance. Kill it, ignore the NPC who warns you to stay out of Drabnir’s Grotto, and head inside.

Drabnir’s Grotto is a pretty big cave with a lot of side tunnels. However, there is only one way through and the game maps out where you’ve been before, so you can’t really get lost. There are no big, scary bosses here. Just some hobgoblins, rattlers, slimes, and a cyclops. If you venture into any of the open-air cliffside areas, you might encounter a griffin as well.

As long as you’re around level 30 and you have healing supplies, this cave shouldn’t give you much trouble, coming in as slightly more of a gauntlet than the rest of Battahl.

Once you exit Drabnir’s Grotto, you’ll find yourself just a short walk from Agamen Volcanic Island and the route to the Volcanic Island Camp. Just be sure to drop a portcrystal somewhere on the island. Getting back here will be a massive pain — until you open the door.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 walkthroughs, here’s how to find the Phantom Oxcart, how to identify the assassin in “Shadowed Prayers,” how to buy a house in Battahl, and how to get Miasmite.