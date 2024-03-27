‘A Veil of Gossamer Clouds’ quest walkthrough in Dragon’s Dogma 2

“A Veil of Gossamer Clouds” is a quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that will have you traveling from Vernworth to Bakbattahl and back. Shortly after Captain Brant explains that the next step in your journey is to get you into Battahl (at the end of the “Feast of Deception” quest), a chap called Mosse will approach you. He’ll let you know that Sven wants to meet with you.

Sven, if you’ll recall, is the son of Queen Disa who you met in “Disa’s Plot” and “Ornate Box.” You just have to meet him in his quarters to get the quest underway.

Our Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide shows you how to start the “A Veil of Gossamer Clouds” quest and offers a full walkthrough, including how to find Sven’s room and complete the objectives in Battahl.

Where to find Sven in Vernworth Palace

The very first step in “A Veil of Gossamer Clouds” can be tricky because all you know is that Sven wants to speak with you in his quarters and, if you haven’t ventured into the kid’s bedroom before, it won’t show up on your map. Sven’s Chambers are located down the hall from Disa’s Chambers.

This is where you found the torn note during the “Disa’s Plot” quest and in the opposite corner from Allard’s Chambers that you visited during the “An Unsettling Encounter” quest.

The quickest path is to enter the palace through the main doors, take an immediate left, and go up the staircase directly in front of you. Go up the next flight of stairs and follow the corridor to the end. Sven’s room is on your right.

Sven will be waiting for you inside. He’ll reveal that he’s found a letter from Disa to Phaesus and asks you to investigate. You have no further clues than that, but it turns out you need to get to Bakbattahl. You can take this letter to Magistrate Waldahr, who will either be in Vernworth gaol or in the library of tomes beneath the slums to discover this information, but it’s entirely optional and can be skipped by just heading straight to the Battahl capital.

How to investigate the letter intent in ‘A Veil of Gossamer Clouds’

Getting into Battahl is its own process. You can get there through a back route or by completing the main story quest “Nation of the Lambent Flame.” “A Veil of Gossamer Clouds” isn’t a timed quest, and you can head to the capital of Battahl in your own time.

When you do get there, head for the Flamebearer Palace. This is, as the name implies, at the end of Flamebearer Palace Road, which is marked on the map.

When you’re in the Prayer Hall, take the path in the northwest corner that leads downwards. Don’t dawdle anywhere for too long as the guards will get suspicious and you may end up getting arrested. If this happens, just break the crates in your cell and you’ll find a Makeshift Gaol Key to escape. Go get your things back and try again.

Follow the spiral staircase down and you will eventually reach a room with a slain dragon in the middle. Walk past it and a cutscene will begin as you eavesdrop on a conversation between Yglie and Jerome talking about a delivery from Vermund. After they’ve finished talking, you want to find Laboratorium Workshop #2, which is the second room to the right of the dragon when facing it from the spiral stairs.

The letter to Lord Phaesus will be on top of a table in the middle of the room. Grab it, then all that’s left is to return to Sven in his chambers. If you haven’t already, we’d highly recommend setting up a portcrystal in Bakbattahl as there isn’t a permanent one here and traveling back is quite the slog otherwise.

Get the letter back to Sven and you’ll complete “A Veil of Gossamer Clouds,” netting yourself 20,000 gold and a ferrystone.

