All maister skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how to get them

Maisters are experts in their fields in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and can teach you incredible skills associated with their respective vocations. More specifically, each maister can teach you a special “maister skill,” which you can equip as a weapon skill to deal massive damage or apply a unique effect.

Unfortunately, maisters live all over on the map of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and you’re going to have to make all of them like you before they’ll fork over their special skill.

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll show you a list of all maisters and where to find them. We’ll also tell you how to get all maister skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

All Maisters in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are 11 maisters in Dragon’s Dogma 2 — one for each vocation, but a pair for Sorcerer — and they’re located across the entire world. (Some appear in multiple locations or, fortuitously, sometimes stand right next to each other.) Use the map above to help you figure out where you need to go to find each Maister.

How to get the Fighter maister skill

Maister: Lennart

Quest: “Readvent of Calamity” (no need to finish)

Skill: Riotous Fury

Description: Rains a flurry of powerful blows on the target, dealing massive damage at great cost to Stamina. Leaves the user vulnerable if the first strike misses.

You’ll meet Lennart, the Fighter Maister, very early on in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but he won’t like you enough to teach you his maister skill yet. Instead, you’ll need to continue the game until you get sent back to Melve and get started on the “Readvent of Calamity” quest. Here, alongside Lennart (and Sigurd, the Mystic Spearhand Maister) you’ll save the small village from yet another dragon attack.

Once you’ve repelled the dragon, you can continue “Readvent of Calamity” and help out Melve in the process. Helping out the city will increase your affinity with Lennart, who will eventually deem you worthy enough to wield the Riotous Fury ultimate skill.

Note: If you either failed “Readvent of Calamity” or Lennart won’t give you the skill for some reason, give him one gift a day for a few days. (He likes ore and monster parts, in my experience.) Keep doing this and he’ll eventually fork over the skill.

How to get the Archer maister skill

Maister: Taliesin

Quest: “Gift of the Bow” & “A Trial of Archery”

Skill: Heavenly Shot

Description: Fires an almighty arrow in exchange for consuming all of the user’s Stamina. The arrow’s potency is determined by the user’s remaining Stamina when it is loosed.

Taliesin is Glyndwr’s father and the Archer Maister. You’ll meet him during the “Trial of Archery” quest, which is a continuation of the “Gift of the Bow’’ quest that you can start in Vernworth. Once you finish “Trial of Archery,” find and speak with Taliesin either outside the cave with the ogre or back in Sacred Arbor to get the Heavenly Shot skill.

Note: Despite saving his son and daughter, sometimes Taliesin still doesn’t like you enough to give you the skill. Try giving him some flowers and resting for the night. This should cause him to teach you his skill.

How to get the Mage maister skill

Maister: Eini

Quest: “Spellbound”

Skill: Celestial Paean

Description: Summons a wave of holy light that hastens both the Stamina recovery and speed of allies who touch it, while reducing damage taken. Consumes all of the caster’s Stamina and knocks them off their feet.

You’ll earn the Mage Maister spell after completing quests for the Sorcerer Maisters, which you can read about in the Sorcerer section of this guide and our dedicated walkthrough for “Spellbound” and “The Sorcerer’s Appraisal.”

The gist is that once you complete “Spellbound,” make sure to go into the back room of Eini’s House and speak to Trysha’s grandparents — specifically her grandmother. For your service to her family, Eini will teach you Celestial Paean.

How to get the Thief maister skill

Maister: Srail

Quest: “The Nameless Village”

Skill: Formless Feint

Description: Accelerates the user’s reactions to an ungodly degree, enabling them to evade all manner of attacks from hostile targets. Consumes Stamina while active.

You’ll come across Srail during “The Nameless Village.” Once Captain Brant gives you the quest (fairly early in the main story), simply head toward the village and speak to the shady guy in the big building at the top of the hill. He’ll say he’s the Thief Maister and give you the Blades of Pyre skill — which actively hurts you to use. Needless to say, this is not the real Thief Maister skill.

In true Thief fashion, Blades of Pyre itself is a bit of a trick. To find the real maister, find the ladder into the Nameless Village Depths just outside the building where you found the fake maister. Navigate the obstacle course and you’ll meet Srail at the end. Ask him about your quest and then keep talking to him until he gives you the Formless Feint skill.

How to get the Warrior maister skill

Maister: Beren

Quest: “Claw Them Into Shape” & “Beren’s Final Lesson”

Skill: Arc of Might

Description: Channels every ounce of the user’s strength into an almighty blow. Consumes all of the user’s Stamina when activated.

The Warrior questline is lengthy, but the quests themselves are very straightforward. At night, north of Melve, you’ll find a beastren named Beren camping in a glade filled with glowing blue flowers. Talk to him and he’ll say he needs better weapons and a strong recruit. This will start the “Claw Them Into Shape” quest, which will ask you to return to Vernworth and find an apprentice for Beren. Back in town, the would-be apprentice will approach you if you spend enough time wandering the streets, and buy any three swords from one of the shops.

Continue the quest and keep returning to Beren. Eventually you’ll finish “Claw Them Into Shape” and start “Beren’s Final Lesson.” At some point, Beren will get fired and tell you he’s heading back home. Keep visiting him at his camp until he disappears. Once he’s gone, head to Checkpoint Rest Town and head south, into the Battahl side. Continue past the inn and you’ll find Beren’s Childhood Home. This is where you’ll find your Warrior friend, who will finally offer to teach you the Arc of Might.

How to get the Sorcerer maister skills

Maister 1: Myrddin

Quest 1: “The Sorcerer’s Appraisal”

Skill 1: Maelstrom

Description 1: Conjusts a whirlwind to wreak havoc upon those caught in its path. Prevents movement while incanting, and is unaffected by Quickspell. Most effective when cast in a cramped space.

Maister 2: Trysha

Quest 2: “Spellbound”

Skill 2: Meteoron

Description 2: Summons a meteor shower, dealing immense damage to targets across a broad range. Prevents movement while incanting, and is unaffected by Quickspell. Most effective when cast in a wide-open space.

Both Sorcerer Maister quests, “The Sorcerer’s Appraisal” and “Spellbound,” are intertwined, and can take you a few hours to complete. The gist is that you need to track down a bunch of grimoires for a grumpy old man and a curious young girl. To find those grimoires and figure out exactly what to do, check out our “The Sorcerer’s Appraisal” and “Spellbound” guides.

Our guide on where to find all grimoires and who to give them to can help.

How to get the Mystic Spearhand maister skill

Maister: Sigurd

Quest: “Readvent of Calamity” (do not need to finish)

Skill: Wild Furie

Description: Unleashes a relentless flurry of slashes and magickal attacks. Additional button presses continue the onslaught by consuming Stamina.

You’ll first meet Sigurd (and potentially even unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation) during “Readvent of Calamity,” when you save the city of Melve from a dragon attack. Once you repel that dragon, you can hunt it down and kill it in Dragonsbreath Tower, in southwestern Battahl.

You don’t need a quest or anything to get to the tower or to face the dragon. Just make your way there and head on up. Sigurd will find you and ask to accompany you just before the fight. Kill the dragon and then talk to Sigurd to get the Wild Furie skill.

How to get the Magick Archer maister skill

Maister: Cliodhna

Quest: “Put a Spring in Thy Step”

Skill: Martyr’s Bolt

Description: Fires the ultimate magickal bolt in exchange for a temporary decrease to the user’s maximum Health. Reduced amount determines the bolt’s potency. The loss gauge accumulates while charging.

Getting the Magick Archer Maister skill is simple. Follow the “Put a Spring in Thy Step” quest until Cliodhna meets you in the hot spring and teaches you the Magick Archer vocation. Speak to her again and she’ll fork over the extremely powerful (and dangerous) Martyr’s Bolt skill.

How to get the Trickster maister skill

Maister: Luz

Quest: None

Skill: Dragon’s Delusion

Description: Creates an illusory dragon that cannot directly deal damage, but instills hostile targets with fear and even causes them to trip or flee.

After the smoke version of Luz grants you access to the Trickster vocation, head around to the left side of her temple. You’ll find a ladder that leads to the roof. Take it. Once you’re on top of the building, make your way to the front. The real Luz will appear and tell you how impressed she is that you found her. She’ll then teach you the Dragon’s Delusion skill before awkwardly walking away from her hiding spot.

How to get the Warfarer maister skill

Maister: Lamond

Quest: The Sotted Sage

Skill: Rearmament

Description: Instantly switches to a different weapon on the user’s person. Select the type of weapons and the order in which they are equipped in the Equipment menu.

Similar to Magick Archer — but much more crucial — you’ll get the Rearmament skill by talking to Lamond in the hot spring after he teaches you the Warfarer vocation during “The Sotted Sage.” He gave me the skill the moment I was done speaking to him. Bear in mind, though, this skill is required to make the Warfarer vocation function even remotely as intended, so be absolutely sure you speak to him until he gives it to you.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, here are all Sphinx riddle solutions, the best portcrystal locations, where to find early Seeker’s Tokens, and a list of all pawn specializations. You can also peruse our interactive Dragon’s Dogma 2 world map.