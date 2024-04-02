How to get the true ending of Dragon’s Dogma 2

The true ending of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the only way to enter the endgame, which offers the best upgrades, the coolest gear, and the hardest challenges. But the true ending is not the only ending for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll walk you through how to get the true ending. We’ll also — in case you’re the type who wants to know all outcomes — show you how to get the good and bad endings.

(Spoiler warning: This post contains major spoilers for the ending of Dragon’s Dogma 2.)

How to get the bad ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The bad ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is almost comically simple to get.

Once you defeat the great titan during “The Guardian Gigantus” quest, follow the marker all the way to the original prison camp that you started the game in, in southern Agamen Volcanic Island. Before you do anything else, though, make an inn save at the nearby inn.

When you’re ready, climb the tower and view the cutscenes. The quest will change to “Legacy” and you’ll face down the massive dragon that turned you into the Arisen in the first place. You’ll follow this exact path to get to the other two endings as well. However, for the bad ending, simply walk away from the dragon.

Confirm with the boss that you’re running away and you’ll lose control of your character. You’ll then see the Vernworth royal chamber, where you’ll take the throne in a room that’s almost empty. You’ll get some credits before the game kicks you back to the main menu where you can reload your last inn save and try again.

How to get the good ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To get the good ending of Dragon’s Dogma 2, follow the steps until you reach the “Legacy” quest.

Instead of running away from the dragon, attack him with any weapon. He’ll throw you on his back and fly you to the final boss arena. Stay put and prepare yourself for a fight.

When you land, just deal with the great dragon like you would any other drake. Stab or shoot his head until his heart eventually opens up. When you see the heart open, beat on it until his weakspot closes up again. Repeat this process until he dies.

After the dragon’s death, you’ll see a new cutscene where you, the Arisen, walk into the royal court of Vernworth, surrounded by subjects. Here you can sit on the throne and wait for the credits to go by. When the screen fades, you’ll get the “Peace” Trophy or Achievement. This will kick you back to the main menu, where you’ll now see that you have a new option, allowing you to start new game plus.

Now you can either start that new game plus and override your save, or you could reload your inn save one last time to get the true ending and see the endgame (which will eventually force you to start new game plus anyway).

If you kill the dragon, make your way into the courtroom, and decide you actually want to get the true ending instead, talk to the Pathfinder (the ghost guy) two times and he’ll send you back in time to when you were on the dragon’s back. You can find him seated at the table in the throne room.

How to get the true ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Before you start your way toward the true ending, you need to be absolutely sure of three things:

You’ve completed every quest you want to and gathered every item you want

You’ve placed a variety of portcrystals around the map

You’re at least level 40

If you tick all those boxes, go ahead and make your way up to the dragon and the “Legacy” quest. When the dragon asks you what you want to do, attack him. Once you’re on his back, start moving forward along his spine and crawl over to his heart.

As you get close, you’ll start to feel your controller vibrate, and you’ll notice a big glow from both the dragon’s heart and your own. Open your inventory and look for the Empowered Godsbane Blade. Select “use” and then hit the attack button to “use on self.” You’ll stab yourself in the heart with the blade, killing both you and the great dragon.

You’ll wake in a version of the Dragon’s Dogma 2 world map absent any water: the Unmoored World. Congratulations. You’ve finally made it to the endgame — and seen the Dragon’s Dogma 2 title card! Now it’s time to save everyone.

