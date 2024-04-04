How to finish the Unmoored World endgame in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Unmoored World is one of the coolest chapters in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but it can seriously trip you up if you don’t know what to do.

After defeating the game’s “final” boss and getting the true ending, you’ll be dropped into this waterless hellscape and told to evacuate the major cities on the map before everyone is consumed by an ominous storm. You’ll need to navigate a sea of difficult monsters and dragons with a limited number of rests if you want to be successful.

In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, we’ll teach you how to save everyone as efficiently as possible in the Unmoored World. We’ll also tell you how to extend your time in the Unmoored World and show you how to start New Game Plus in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

(Spoiler warning: This post contains major spoilers for the endgame of Dragon’s Dogma 2.)

Best order for the Unmoored World endgame in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You have a lot to do in the Unmoored World in a short amount of time. But, unlike the rest of Dragon’s Dogma 2, time does not pass while you play – there is no day/night cycle here. Instead, time passes only when you sleep – one full day each time you rest.

Not too bad, right? Well, unfortunately, the Unmoored World only checkpoints you after a rest in an inn or a campsite, and if you die, your options are to return to your last rest or to the start of the endgame.

When enough time passes in the Unmoored World, the cloud of smoke around the map moves inward (sort of like a battle royale), consuming entire towns. This can remove your ability to evacuate all the NPCs or gather endgame loot.

With that in mind, I’ve listed out my order for how to navigate the Unmoored World, which will allow you to rescue all the NPCs and leave you plenty of time to explore.

Head to the Seafloor Sanctuary (load up on Wakestones, Ferrystones, healing items, and Allheal Elixirs). Complete the “Dreams Apart” quest in Bakbattahl to get your main pawn back. Walk out of the Bakbattahl Palace and complete the “Scholarly Pursuit” quest to destroy the first beacon. Complete the “Civil Unrest” quest for Menella to evacuate Bakbattahl. Talk to Phaesus on your way out of town and escort him to the Seafloor Sanctuary. Ferrystone or travel to the Volcanic Island Camp and get the “Importance of Aiding Ernesto” quest, but don’t complete it just yet. Exit town and go to the body of Talos, the giant construct, to activate a cutscene and complete the “When Wills Collide” quest. Head to the Excavation Site and complete the “Shepherd of the Pawns” quest (if your main pawn is still in Talos, they’ll join back up with you about halfway to the ruins). Ferrystone or travel to the Sacred Arbor to get the “Wandering Roots” quest and the Arborheart cutting (if you didn’t do the elves’ quest to restore the arborheart, you’ll need to do that first). Activate the red beacon at the Sacred Arbor and destroy the worm boss. Ferrystone or travel back to the Seafloor Shrine and plant the Arborheart cutting. Ferrystone or travel back to the Sacred Arbor to finish evacuating the elves. Head to the beacon south of Vernworth, activate it, and kill the horned drake. Enter Vernworth, speak to Brant, and complete “The Regentkin’s Resolve” quest to evacuate the city. Ferrystone or travel down to the new Agamem Volcanic Island portcrystal and complete the “Importance of Aiding Ernesto.” Ensure you’ve completed the “Hall of the First Dawn” quest and then rest in the Seafloor Shrine to make all the evacuated citizens and shopkeepers appear. Explore the Unmoored World, killing as many drakes as possible to upgrade your gear. Activate the final beacon in the Seafloor Shrine and exit the Unmoored World.

Note: I did not rest until step 16, as I had a surplus of Wakestones and Allheal Elixirs. If you need to, you can rest up to three times here without failing any quests – there are good opportunities to do so after step 10 and step 13. I would, however, advise you to backup your save via the cloud or your PC before you rest, just in case. If you need a fourth rest, make sure to complete “The Importance of Aiding Ernest” before you do so, as the Volcanic Island Camp is the first to go.

How to extend time in the Unmoored World in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You have four days (including the day you first wake up) before any settlements are destroyed in the Unmoored World. Without doing any other quests or destroying any bosses, here’s when you’ll lose access to certain areas of the map:

Volcanic Island Camp – after your fourth rest, so on day five Agamen Ruins (Excavation Site) – after your fifth rest, so on day six Sacred Arbor – after your seventh rest, so on day eight Vernworth and Bakbattahl – after your ninth rest, so on day 10

If you follow my method above, you won’t lose access to any of these areas. But you will need to use alternate methods to restore your health if you’re not planning to rest. The best way to do that is to use items like Allheal Elixirs, which restore your maximum health by reversing any damage to your loss gauge. You can also use Wakestones, which have the added bonuses of working like second lives. As for your pawns, simply summon new ones when their max health gets too low. To resummon your main pawn, let them die, then visit any riftstone.

Even if you do your best to avoid resting for as long as possible, you still might want more time in the Unmoored World before heading into New Game Plus. To pause the storm completely, you simply need to finish the Unmoored World. That means fighting all the beacon bosses and evacuating all of the cities. (Some sources, like RageGamingVideos, say that clearing two beacons will give you a bit of breathing room. Do what you will, but don’t forget that Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a punishing save system. My advice is to clear out your quest log and defeat all the beacon bosses before you take your fourth rest.)

Once the storm halts entirely, you’ll have access to all of the Unmoored World for as long as you want – even if you rest. Eventually, however, the game will stop allowing you to rest and pass time (12 days seems to be the community consensus), meaning you won’t be able to respawn monsters by sleeping anymore.

How to leave the Unmoored World and enter New Game Plus in Dragon’s Dogma 2

When you’re ready to end your time in the endgame — meaning you have everything you want to take with you into New Game Plus — walk up to the beacon in the Seafloor Shrine and activate it. You’ll need to survive a quasi-boss fight while the credits play, and then you’ll be treated to a very cool cutscene that sets the stage for your next playthrough.

When the credits are over, the game will kick you back out to the menu and give you a new prompt: restart game with current level and equipment. Congratulations, you’ve conquered all of Dragon’s Dogma 2! For now….

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 explainers, see our guides on how to get more Wakestones, the best portcrystal locations, or a list of all riftstone locations and effects. You could also peruse our interactive Dragon’s Dogma 2 map.