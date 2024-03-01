In Elden Ring, Mohg, Lord of Blood is an optional boss found in a secret area that can be easily missed during a full playthrough of the game.

But for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, Mohg is a required boss. You’ll need to defeat him to get access to Miquella’s cocoon in the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum, and to be whisked away to the Land of Shadow.

In this guide, we’ll break down our best tips on how to beat Mohg, Lord of Blood, in Elden Ring.

How to beat Mohg, Lord of Blood, in Elden Ring

Like many boss battles in Elden Ring, Mohg, Lord of Blood is a two-phase boss fight. In the first half, Mohg will inflict standard and pierce damage using his trident, and attack with sprays of bloodflame — a combination of fire and bleed damage that will build up over time. Make sure you’ve equipped armor and talismans that negate physical, fire, and blood-based damage.

For the second half of Mohg’s boss fight, when he reaches 50% health, he’ll cast Bloodboon Ritual. This spell will heal Mohg considerably and inflict blood loss on the player, but there are ways to mitigate the devastating effect of Bloodboon Ritual with the right Crystal Tear.

There are multiple strategies for battling Mohg depending on whether you’re melee user or a ranged magic enthusiast, but here are some things to keep in mind to make the fight easier.

Get Mohg’s Shackle

Mohg’s Shackle behaves just like Margit’s Shackle — using this item will temporarily stun Mohg, up to two times and only during the first phase of the right. Use the shackle to get a few free hits in on old Mohg.

Mohg’s Shackle can be found in Leyndell, Royal Capital down in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds sewers, where it is guarded by two giant crayfish.

Get the Purifying Crystal Tear

This Crystal Tear will purify the Lord of Blood’s curse in a mixed physick, diminishing the powerful health-draining Nihil attack that Mohg does when he is at half health. The Purifying Crystal Tear is dropped by Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger at the Second Church of Marika in Altus Plateau. This Crystal Tear pairs well with the Speckled Hardtear in your Wondrous Physick mix.

Bring lots of healing and blood loss prevention

Mohg will drain your health using his Nihil spell, and you may wind up chugging your healing flask repeatedly just to stay alive. He also inflicts hemorrhage (blood loss), so have Staunching Boluses equipped or use the Lord’s Aid incantation to diminish the effect.

Use cold and blood loss effects

Mohg has strong resistance to fire, so inflicting frostbite and/or hemorrhage on him may be your best option. With all the blood loss going on around Mohg, you may want to equip the Lord of Blood’s Exultation talisman, which raises attack power (by 20%) when blood loss occurs in the vicinity.

When in doubt, Mimic Tear

The Mimic Tear Ashes spirit summon provides a great distraction for Mohg, letting you attack him from behind and breaking his poise to inflict extra damage. Or use the upgraded spirit summon of your choice. This is a judgment-free safe space.