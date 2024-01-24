Expanding your inventory in Enshrouded is something you’ll probably need to do long before you can. Like every survival crafting game, being able to carry more stuff is just better. And you’ll need that space on long expeditions to new biomes.

Our Enshrouded guide to expanding your inventory will explain what you need to unlock before you can craft a backpack extension and what you’ll need to make it.

How to increase your inventory in Enshrouded

To expand the number of slots in your backpack in Enshrouded, you’ll need to craft a backpack extension, specifically a small backpack. Before you can do that, though, you’ll need to have access to the Hunter. We’ve detailed all the steps for the whole process below.

Where to find the Hunter in Enshrouded

Before you can craft a backpack expansion in Enshrouded, you’ll need to find and awaken the Hunter as part of the “Hunter Becomes The Hunted” quest.

You’ll find her in the aptly named Ancient Vault — Hunter a good way northeast of the Cinder Vault and east of the Ancient Spire — Springlands Fast Travel tower

Gather salt at the salt mine

To make the backpack expansion, you’ll need dried fur, torn cloth, and string. Dried fur is going to take more work than the other two.

With the Hunter placed, you’ll get a new quest called “Salt Mine Location” that, brace yourself, shows you the location of a salt mine. Specifically, the Egerton Salt Mines west-northwest of the Ancient Spire — Springlands Fast Travel tower.

When you reach the mines, you’re looking for the large, gray-white, cube-shaped deposits on the rock walls.

Craft the small backpack

Speak to the Hunter and craft a drying rack (10 wood logs and 6 string). Drop 1 animal fur and 3 salt into it, and you’ll get 1 dried fur

Once you’ve made a few dried fur, you can make the small backpack (3 torn cloth, 4 dried fur, and 5 string) that increases your inventory by 8 slots when you equip it in the Character menu.

Equip the small backpack

Once you craft the small backpack, you have to equip it before you can use the extra inventory slots. Head to the Character menu. The third slot down on the left is for your backpack extension. Open it and select your new small backpack.

For more Enshrouded guides, learn where to find salt, where to find metal scraps, and how to make metal sheets.