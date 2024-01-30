A glider is essential for getting around Enshrouded’s Embervale, a sprawling realm that usually demands a lot of walking. While there are a few fast travel points — called Ancient Spires — due to their spire-iness, they make perfect places to jump off of with a glider and explore new corners of the world.

Our Enshrouded guide will explain how to craft the glider, and run down what you need to craft the two improved versions: the advanced glider and the extraordinary glider.

How to craft the glider in Enshrouded

Your first glider can be made pretty early in your game. You’ll need:

8 Shroud wood . Shroud wood is, get this, wood you find in the Shroud. Not just any wood is Shroud wood, though. You’ll need to find a tree that is fully in the Shroud and chop it down with an axe. The Shroud wood that drops will look different from normal wood — it’s grayer and more twisted.

. Shroud wood is, get this, wood you find in the Shroud. Not just any wood is Shroud wood, though. You’ll need to find a tree that is fully in the Shroud and chop it down with an axe. The Shroud wood that drops will look different from normal wood — it’s grayer and more twisted. 2 animal fur . The goats and the wolves you encounter on the surface drop these.

. The goats and the wolves you encounter on the surface drop these. 2 string . String can be manually crafted (no workbench necessary) from 2 plant fiber that you pick up just about anywhere.

. String can be manually crafted (no workbench necessary) from that you pick up just about anywhere. 2 Shroud spores. The human-like Fell that populate the Shroud (and spawn outside of your Flame Altar’s influence at night) will drop Shroud spores when you kill them.

Once you’ve gathered the materials, head to your workbench to craft the glider.

That basic glider doesn’t have the best glide ratio — you lose a lot of elevation for the distance you fly forward — but it will revolutionize how you get around.

That first glider is also going to last you a while — at least until you start making linen.

How to craft the advanced glider in Enshrouded

A lot of things need to happen before you can craft the next glider — the improved glider. You’ll need to find the Hunter and the Carpenter, and you’ll need to find the Hunter’s Hand Spindle.

The Hunter and the Carpenter can be found in their respective Ancient Vaults. You’ll find them as part of “Hunter Becomes The Hunted” and “Carpentry Assistance” quests. You’ll be tasked with finding the Hunter’s hand spindle in the Revelwood for the aptly named “The Hunter’s Hand Spindle” quest.

Once the Carpenter, Hunter, and hand spindle are all in place, you’ll be able to craft the improved glider at the Carpenter with:

6 Shroud wood .

. 4 linen . Linen is made at the Hunter’s hand spindle and requires 2 flax for each 1 linen . Flax is a purple flower that you’ll find around the Revelwood biome in the north.

. Linen is made at the Hunter’s hand spindle and requires for each . Flax is a purple flower that you’ll find around the Revelwood biome in the north. 4 string .

. 8 Shroud sack. Around the Revelwood biome, you’ll also find spitting plants. You’ll get poison sacks from the regular, purple and orange ones. Inside the Shroud, you’ll find similar plants that glow blue and drop Shroud sacks when killed.

How to craft the extraordinary glider in Enshrouded

Just like crafting the advanced glider, there’s a lot of work you’ll need to do before you can craft the extraordinary glider.

The Hunter will ask you to retrieve a tanning station from the Nomad Highlands to the east as part of her “In Need Of A Tanning Station” quest.

You’ll have to have gotten the Blacksmith’s crucible as part of “Crucible Needed For A Smelter” and be able to make copper bars.

The Carpenter will need a table saw from the “Table Saw For The Carpenter” quest that takes you to Thornhold to the northeast.

You’ll need to get the both the Alchemist’s mortar for “The Alchemist’s Mortar” (if you haven’t yet) and the black cauldron he requests for “A Black Cauldron For The Alchemist.” You’ll find his mortar in Lone Thistle north-northeast of the Ancient Spire — Springlands fast travel tower. The black cauldron takes a lot more work (and more fighting) to find in Rattlebleak far to the northeast.

When you return to the Alchemist with the black cauldron, you can craft an alchemy station (20 fired brick, 6 wood planks, 10 nails, 3 wood logs, 5 copper bars, and 1 black cauldron).

4 Shroud wood .

. 2 leather . Leather can be made at the Hunter’s tanning station from 10 dried fur , 20 salt , and 2 ammonia glands . For ammonia glands, you’ll have to head into the Shroud in the Nomad Highlands to the northeast of your starting point. You’re looking for the red walking mushrooms. Those creatures(?) drop ammonia glands when you kill them.

. Leather can be made at the Hunter’s tanning station from , , and . For ammonia glands, you’ll have to head into the Shroud in the Nomad Highlands to the northeast of your starting point. You’re looking for the red walking mushrooms. Those creatures(?) drop ammonia glands when you kill them. 2 linen .

. 4 alchemical base. Alchemical base can be made at the alchemy station from 1 Shroud liquid, 1 mycelium, 1 water, and 1 Shroud Spore.

Once you (finally — it’s going to take you a long time) have everything in place, head to the Carpenter to craft the advanced glider.

How to equip the glider

Once you craft any of the gliders, you have to equip it before you can use the wing suit. Head to the Character menu. The fourth slot down on the left is for your glider. Open it and select the best glider you’ve crafted.

For more Enshrouded guides, learn where to find salt, where to find metal scraps, and how to make metal sheets.