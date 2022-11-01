Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in November

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

Speaking of Andor, the Star Wars series wraps up this month. And Christmas season starts a bit early with the premiere of the new Santa Clause series (Bernard the Hot Elf included). At the beginning of the month, anime series The Tatami Time Machine Blues hits Disney Plus and at the end, check out the long awaited sequel to Enchanted, and the premiere of the Willow TV show.

Available Nov. 2

Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Locked Up Abroad (S3 - 9 episodes, S4 - 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 - 10 episodes, S10 - 10 episodes, S11)

To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)

Donna Hay Christmas Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: Donna Hay shows us how to create the most spectacular festive celebration in her new four-part series, Donna Hay Christmas. From reimagined festive mains like the ultimate glazed ham, to showstopping desserts like her signature centerpiece pavlova, Donna shares her best time-savers and signature cheats to create your very own kind of Christmas magic.

Andor Episode 9

From Disney: The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Episode 206 “Twigs”

From Disney: The Mighty Ducks face rough tournament play where they wonder if team spirit and heart are enough for them to win. Jace struggles with his glitch and resists becoming part of the group. Over on top-notch Dominate, Evan proves himself to be a grinder, and Coach Cole takes notice. With the Ducks and Dominate set to go head-to-head on the ice, Alex tries an unconventional way to prepare her team – but Cole has his own tactics in mind.

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 203 “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”

From Disney:After narrowly avoiding capture by the imposturous water polo team, the kids try to stay hidden, but are distracted by an underground casino. At Curtain’s compound, an acolyte is found completely unresponsive, suggesting a frightening symptom of his methodology, while Number Two works on an intricate escape plan. After negotiating with the Captain, the kids arrive successfully in Lisbon, but are immediately on the run again when Curtain’s Head of Security spots them at the port of entry.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! Episode 3

From Disney: Honoka runs into Tomio Aoki, an alumnus of the Kyoritsu sumo club whose book inspired Honoka to enroll in Kyoritsu University. However, the book is filled with lies, and the other alumni are still angry over it. Meanwhile, Kumada promises Ryota and the others a reward should they win just one team match. A student named Shun Kato visits the club under the pretense of doing an editorial cover story. Kato heads back to the dojo and runs into Aoki.

Available Nov. 3

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Premiere

From Disney: Join the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was conceived and shaped. Discover what it took for She-Hulk’s creators to pull off the show’s tricky tone and deliver Marvel Studios’ first truly comedic series - one that boldly breaks the fourth wall to acknowledge its own audience, no less!

Available Nov. 4

The Gift

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving

Director by Night Premiere

From Disney: Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino made his directorial debut with Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation Werewolf by Night. Director by Night explores Giacchino’s vision, style and approach to bringing the chilling story to life, as well as offering an insider’s look at the between-the-scenes making of Werewolf by Night.

Marvel Studios Legends

“King T’challa”

From Disney: The Black Panther has been a protector of Wakanda for generations. A mantle passed from warrior to warrior. LEGENDS recalls T’Challa’s tenure as the iconic champion, and revisits the tragic struggle against Killmonger who sought to seize Wakanda’s throne from T’Challa and wage war against the world. LEGENDS also remembers the critical role the Black Panther played in the epic fight to thwart Thanos.

“Princess Shuri”

From Disney: Princess of Wakanda. Sister of T’Challa. Genius in the field of vibranium-based technology. First appearing in 2018’s “Black Panther,” Shuri proved to be a forward-thinking inventor with an irreverent sense of humor. LEGENDS recalls Shuri’s struggles to save Wakanda from the despotic plans of Killmonger, and revisits the dire moments in which the princess stood with the Avengers to oppose Thanos.

“The Dora Milaje”

From Disney: The Dora Milaje is an elite fighting force comprised of Wakanda’s fiercest female warriors, and LEGENDS revisits their extraordinary exploits in the MCU. The episode reviews how General Okoye and her vibranium-wielding soldiers fought valiantly to reinstate T’Challa as their king once the truth of his fate was revealed, and highlights the Dora Milaje’s unrelenting campaign to crush the armies of Thanos.

Available Nov. 7

Dancing with the Stars Episode 9 (Live)

From Disney: Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Available Nov. 9

Breakthrough (S1, S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)

The Lion Ranger (S1)

World’s Deadliest (S3)

The Montaners 5-Episode Premiere

From Disney: We follow the iconic Montaner family, headed by one of the most important artists in Latin music’s history: Ricardo Montaner. This family of artists has become one of the most successful in the entertainment business. Get a peek at their daily lives as they balance family and professional life. Ricardo and Marlene, the parents, observe how the nest becomes emptier and emptier. Their eldest son, Ricky, is ready to marry actress and model Stefi Roitman. Evaluna, the youngest is expecting her first child with Camilo. After overcoming a crisis trying to balance his work life and his relationship, Mau, the middle child, announces he is expecting a baby with his wife, Sara Escobar. We’ll see stunning images and live performances. We’ll get to know the family’s lifestyle through videos captured on phones, interviews, and private family footage.

Save Our Squad with David Beckham Season 1 Premiere

All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: David Beckham is coming home. A career that has taken him to the summit of world football, is now heading back to its source: East London. This is where David’s footballing journey began - in the Echo Premier League.

In Save Our Squad, David Beckham is joining up with Westward Boys, an under 14’s grassroots side from East London who are in desperate need of help. Westward have not won a game all season, and the threat of being relegated looms large. David is going to have to draw on all of his years of experience in the game if he’s going to stand a chance of saving them from relegation.

From heroics to heartbreak, failure to redemption, the experiences that Westward Boys, their coaches and their families will go through over the course of the season, are ones they’ll never forget.

The Tatami Time Machine Blues Season 1 Premiere

All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: It is August 12th. After the remote control to his boarding house’s only air conditioning unit is inadvertently destroyed by spilled cola, “I” devises a plan to return to yesterday in a time machine to recover the remote before it breaks. However, his prankster friend Ozu cannot resist playing with past events, even if it means bringing the universe to the brink of destruction. Now “I” finds himself racing through time to avoid disaster.

Zootopia+ (Shorts) Premiere

All Shorts Streaming

From Disney: Zootopia+ heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar®-winning feature film’s most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who’s full of surprises.

Andor Episode 10

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Episode 207 “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”

From Disney: Alex takes the Ducks on an unsanctioned field trip, hoping some legendary hockey magic will turn the team around. Meanwhile, Evan feels the price of the sacrifices he’s made at EPIC, and he’s determined to become Dominate’s captain to make it all worth it. While the excursion doesn’t quite go as planned, Jace faces his past with help from Sofi, and Alex digs deep to help her squad. And when they return to EPIC, Jace’s turnaround leads to a big moment between Alex and Cole.

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 204 “Free of Pointless Command”

From Disney: Heading to the train station, the kids realize that Curtain must have sent multiple teams after them. Benedict, in his state of involuntary elation, praises Curtain for his discovery. Jackson and Jillson alert Curtain’s second in command that there are more “frozen” acolytes, but he dismisses their warning. As the kids board the train, the water polo team follows, and once again they have nowhere to run. While on lookout, Sticky’s drowsiness defeats him, and when they wake up…Constance is gone.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! Episode 4

From Disney: With four male members in the club now, Ryota and the team train hard. When the day of the tournament arrives, Ryota and the team are nervous. Kyoritsu’s alumni are present to watch the matches with expectations. Meanwhile, Honoka feels prepared for the women’s tournament and trains with Kaito’s help.

Available Nov. 11

Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Port Security: Hamburg

Sea of Shadows

Available Nov. 14

Dancing with the Stars Episode 10 (Live)

Available Nov. 16

Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)

Ice Road Rescue (S6)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)

World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth Season 1 Premiere

All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Global movie star Chris Hemsworth (Extraction, Thor, The Avengers) explores this revolutionary idea in the new National Geographic original series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, created by Darren Aronofsky and hailing from his production company Protozoa and Jane Root’s Nutopia. New scientific research is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better and even reverse the aging process. This science is put to the test by Hemsworth, who, despite being in peak superhero condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to extend our health, strength and intellect further into our later years. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body, he’ll learn firsthand how we can live better for longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory and confront mortality. Entertaining, immersive and life-changing, “Limitless” will rewrite the rulebook on living better for longer.

The Santa Clauses 2-Episode Premiere

“Chapter One: Good To Ho”

From Disney: After stopping at one of his favorite houses on Santa’s delivery list, Scott Calvin realizes that the twenty eight years he’s been on the job has flown by. To make matters worse, his magic begins to falter. Scott trains to get his Santa mojo back, but the following Christmas things only get worse.

“Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause”

From Disney: Scott learns that, by way of the Secessus clause, he can retire, but he must find a worthy successor before doing so. Torn between wanting to retire and not wanting to leave the North Pole, Scott taps his children as possible candidates. He quickly realizes none of them are interested in the role, but instead want to know more about the world outside the North Pole.

Andor Episode 11

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Episode 208 “Trade Rumors”

From Disney: Fresh off their visit to the Anaheim Pond, our Ducks have found their “sideways” skills – offbeat ways to succeed on the ice – putting them on a collision course with Coach Cole’s juggernaut Team Dominate. Jace and Evan step into new roles as captains, but talk of a major shake-up threatens the chemistry of both the Ducks and Dominate. And while Alex and Cole grow closer, it’s hard for them to overcome their nature.

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 205 “Blank Expression”

From Disney: The kids call in the help of an old friend as they scour the countryside for clues to Constance’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Constance finds herself imprisoned by a surprising foe who hopes to shed light on an old failure. After successfully following the kid’s trail, Rhonda splits off from Milligan and Ms. Perumal on a solo detour. As Curtain’s methods prove to have troubling side effects, his lackeys scramble to find a cure and Number Two begins to doubt Mr. Benedict’s desire to escape.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t Episode 5

From Disney: On the day of the women’s tournament, Honoka once again meets Mayu Motohashi, the top wrestler for Meiritsukan University. Ryota distances himself from sumo but still wonders about Honoka’s matches. He watches the video recordings of the matches and is touched by Honoka’s earnest attitude towards sumo. He realizes his love for sumo but cannot find an excuse to return to the dojo. Meanwhile, Honoka meets Sakurako Yoshino and invites her to join the sumo club.

Available Nov. 18

Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)

Mickey Mousekersize (S1)

Virus Hunters

Best in Snow Premiere

From Disney: Best in Snow is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, and thrown into a spirited competition to compete for the title of Best in Snow. With the help of Snowdome’s finest carvers, teams will transform their ten-foot, twenty-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios, and The Muppets Studios. The teams will take family favorites such as Moana, Coco and The Lion King and bring the characters to life in a way you’ve never seen before – in snow! Spectacular snow sculptures and lively musical performances from Tituss Burgess, Kermit the Frog, and DCappella make this an action-packed winter event for the entire family.

Disenchanted Premiere

From Disney: It’s been fifteen years since Giselle and Robert wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city. They decide to move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life – unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe, who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale, placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse Premiere

From Disney: One of the world’s most beloved icons, Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Dreamed up at a low point in Walt Disney’s burgeoning career, Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first sync-sound animated short, Steamboat Willie. Through the decades that followed, the character evolved into strikingly different versions of himself that reflect both his creator’s remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent.

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse Premiere

From Disney: In a leafy hamlet, Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family’s past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative, and the epic legend of its futility.

Available Nov. 20

ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM

Original Concert Event

7:30pm PST Live Red Carpet

8:00-10:00pm PST - Concert

From Disney: ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM is a concert event featuring legendary, global superstar Elton John, live from Dodger Stadium in his final North American show. As part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, this concert experience features special guests and performances of unparalleled global hits spanning decades, in one of the greatest send-offs in music history. This is a must-see concert event for audiences of all ages, around the world. Leading up to the concert is the “Countdown to Elton Live” red carpet event featuring celebrity guests and a countdown to the historic live concert.

Available Nov. 21

Dancing with the Stars Finale Episode 11 (Live)

Available Nov. 23

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)

Witness to Disaster (S1)

World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)

Andor Season Finale Episode 12

Daddies On Request Premiere

All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: California, a thirteen-year-old girl, and her three adoptive parents set out on a journey from Mexico City to Zacatecas in order for her to be reunited with her mother, whom she has not heard from in nine years. What they don’t know is that they are being followed by two funny thugs with suspicious intentions.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Episode 209 “Summer Breezers”

From Disney: The Ducks and their rival Dominate get ready to face each other in the Finals – with the champion moving on to the Summer Showcase. Tensions are high – captains Evan and Jace are at each other, Alex and Cole’s summer romance has been called off, and both teams are mad at the adults for their misguided trade talk. But a new plan and an inspired day might just open up hearts and change the course of the entire summer for everyone.

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 206 “Commitment to All Things Cozy”

From Disney: After learning the location of Dr. Curtain’s compound, the Society prepares to strike but is beset by Greys and must split up to escape. Meanwhile, Mr. Benedict tries to bond with his twin in an effort to gain intel, but is sidelined as Dr. Curtain sows discord between Mr. Benedict and Number Two. While on a detour, Constance finds herself surprisingly intrigued by Curtain’s TV special. After discovering the scope of catatonia among his acolytes, Curtain is horrified but denies responsibility.

The Santa Clauses “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”

From Disney: Scott interviews potential Santa candidates while the family gets ready to leave. Simon Choksi, one of the candidates, brings his daughter, Grace, with him to the North Pole. During Simon’s interview, Sandra and Grace go missing. In finding their daughters together, Scott realizes Simon is the best choice to take the coat.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t Episode 6

From Disney: Summer’s here, and the Kyoritsu University sumo club is participating in a training camp. Ryota, Shun, and Ren treat it as a fun vacation, but once they arrive, they learn that they will be training with Hokuto Gakuin, the champions of the sumo league. Ryota and the others are exhausted by the rigorous training, and they leave the training grounds in search of some fun. They find a bar where they eat and fall asleep, but find themselves unable to pay the bill in the morning.

Available Nov. 25

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)

The Hip Hop Nutcracker Premiere

From Disney: RUN DMC’s Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. It’s the night of the annual New Year’s Eve block party and Maria-Clara’s (Caché Melvin) mom and pop (Allison Holker Boss and Stephen “tWitch’ Boss) aren’t getting along … and it’s bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together, finding help along the way from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer (Comfort Fedoke), and the Nutcracker (Du-Shant “Fik-shun” Stegall) whom she brings to life.

Maria-Clara’s journey takes her from the streets of New York to fantasy worlds where she battles with mice and toy soldiers (Viktor White, BDash, Kevin “Konkrete” Davis”), and back in time to the Land of Sweets in order to find the key to unlock her holiday wish. Will it be enough to rekindle her parents’ lost love before the clock strikes midnight? The special features best-in-class dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tiler Peck, KidaTheGreat AKA Kida Burns, the Jabbawockeez as magical snowflakes, and more.

Available Nov. 28

Mickey Saves Christmas

Available Nov. 30

Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)

Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)

Willow Premiere

Episode 1

From Disney: An all-new sequel series to George Lucas’s 1988 fantasy adventure “Willow”. The Nelwyn sorcerer returns, years after rescuing the infant empress Elora Danan, to lead group of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination.

“Willow” features Warwick Davis returning in his titular role, with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Episode 210 “Lights Out”

From Disney: With their heads on straight from their perfect summer day, our combined Ducks team heads to the Summer Showcase – with Alex as their coach and Cole in a new role, so that he won’t get in Jace’s way. But being there, the scouts, the pressure, and even an unexpected rival team, get to Jace, Evan, and the rest of our gang. Meanwhile, Nick wonders if he’ll find a way to shine, on or off the ice. And all of our camp relationships play out… as summer ends, and everyone has to say goodbye.

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 207 “A Joyful Lens”

From Disney: Mr. Benedict and Number Two’s plan to subdue Dr. Curtain backfires. After arriving at the compound, The Society regroups to rescue their captured comrades. Meanwhile, Dr. Curtain hosts a celebration to announce his plans for global expansion. After Sticky cracks the method behind Dr. Curtain’s happiness technique, the kids struggle to devise a plan to reverse the effects before all is lost. The Society then attempts a daring escape and find themselves fleeing with a surprising companion in tow.

The Santa Clauses “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”

From Disney: Scott adjusts to life in Chicago, unsure what his identity is now that he is not Santa. Meanwhile, Simon settles in at the North Pole. He learns he can use Santa’s delivery system year round for his e-commerce company, but in doing so he further diminishes Christmas spirit. Scott and the family get ready to spend their first Christmas together, but before they can, Scott is met by an unexpected visitor.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t Episode 7

From Disney: During their rest day, Mayu suggests to Ryota that they go on a double date upon learning of Yoshioka and Honoka’s date. Ryota keeps a close watch over Yoshioka as Honoka and Mayu have fun. Yoshioka shows up to the training session the following day ready to battle. On the last day of the training camp, something unexpected happens while Ryota is walking Saki home.