 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Netflix’s new trivia game is the perfect distraction

You’ll want to squeeze in a round. Or two. Or three.

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

In case you missed the memo, Netflix doesn’t just have movies and TV — it also has games and other interactive experiences. The latest of these games-slash-experiences is Triviaverse, which, as its name implies, is a trivia game.

A cackling face from the void of the “triviaverse” challenges you to some trivia questions. From there, the goal is to beat a certain score within a three-minute time frame. As you answer questions correctly, you build up a streak bonus to improve your score. And as you progress further, the questions get harder.

The best part? When you exit Netflix and come back, your progress is saved. So if you’re sneaking in trivia rounds between work, which this writer is totally not doing, you can close your tab and come right back to your game without losing progress! You can play Triviaverse on your phone, computer, or TV.

There is also a two-player mode, so you can grab your work-from-home buddy and strong-arm them into a round. (I won, by the way. If you even care.)

Triviaverse is available on Netflix now.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Mimir’s weirdest story in God of War Ragnarök is just Macbeth

By Maddy Myers
/ new

Pokémon leakers say Nintendo is aggressively taking down Scarlet and Violet leaks

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Electronic Arts shuts down Project Cars

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet version exclusives list

By Julia Lee

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Croagunk be Shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee
/ new

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex: Every Pokémon confirmed for Paldea (so far)

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon