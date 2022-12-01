Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in December

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Willow series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

December is a relatively quiet month on the Disney Plus front when it comes to big franchise releases — unless you count National Treasure and Night at the Museum as big franchises. The National Treasure series hits the platform, along with the animated Night at the Museum movie. A handful of documentaries and live performances also come to Disney Plus, as well as new episodes of Willow and The Santa Clauses (TBD on Bernard).

Available Dec. 2

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules Premiere

From Disney: The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster prone, middle school student Greg Heffley continue, focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. Now, Greg takes on one of his biggest challenges yet - surviving a weekend alone with Rodrick and abiding by his growing list of rules.

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays Premiere

From Disney: Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix is struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and the clock is ticking. To make matters worse, their well-intentioned but misguided manager mistakenly locks them in a magic mailroom. But with the help of some Disney magic, we’re soon on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans all around the globe: from Japan to Grenada, Iceland to Ghana and Mexico. The journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, the holidays offer the perfect opportunity to discover how much we have in common and that it really is a small world, after all!

Available Dec. 7

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)

Botswana (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)

The Mysterious Benedict Society Season Finale Episode 208 “A Two-Way Street”

From Disney: After escaping Dr. Curtain’s compound, the Society retreats to Number Two’s family home in Luxembourg, where she reconnects with her mother and siblings. The kids scramble to rebuild the Worldview Wash but are interrupted by news of a group of Greys in the village nearby – they are out of time! The Society quickly comes up with defensive measures while Mr. Benedict and Dr. Curtain hash things out once and for all. After a final confrontation, the Society comes together to help one of their own.

The Santa Clauses Episode 5 “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse”

From Disney: Scott is taken to the Yule-verse where he learns the truth about how he came to be Santa. Meanwhile things at the North Pole get worse as more elves disappear and Christmas spirit is all but destroyed. Scott returns from the Yule-verse and, with Noel, heads back to the North Pole to save Christmas. Before he can, he is quickly captured by Simon. Carol, Cal and Sandra race back to the North Pole to help Scott.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! Episode 8

From Disney: The summer training camp is over, and the fall tournament is near. The four members of the Kyoritsu sumo club are determined to win their first match. However, Ryota is unable to stay focused. Meanwhile, Kawarada from the ekiden club joins the sumo club, creating a team of five. In the women’s tournament, Honoka is matched up against Mayu.

Willow Episode 3

From Disney: An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, Willow features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

Available Dec. 8

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones Premiere

From Disney: On the 10th anniversary of Violetta’s release, Tini gets together with her former castmates to celebrate, giving her fans an intimate, unique, and unforgettable show. Tini, Jorge Blanco, Candelaria Molfese, and Mercedes Lambre gave the audience a night to remember with their new versions of five of the show’s songs.

Available Dec. 9

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? Premiere

From Disney: Beloved Tony Award®-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel’s many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of Rent and Wicked as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen. Yet one dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Filmmaker Anne McCabe follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all preparing to finally realize her dream.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again Premiere

From Disney: In Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, Nick Daley is following in his father’s footsteps as night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all.

Available Dec. 14

Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)

Drain the Oceans (S5)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Positive Energy (S1)

National Treasure: Edge of History 2-Episode Premiere Episode 1 “I’m a Ghost”

From Disney: 22-year-old Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when she meets a mysterious stranger who holds a clue to an ancient treasure linked to her long- dead father. With the help of her friend Tasha, Jess uses her knack for puzzle-solving to try and crack the clue. But they both soon realize they’re in way over their heads when Billie—a ruthless black-market antiquities dealer—joins the hunt.

Episode 2 “The Treasure Map”

From Disney: With their friend kidnapped by a rival treasure hunter, Jess and her best friend, Tasha, hatch an elaborate plan to get him back, leading to a ransom exchange on a WWII warship, where Jess realizes this treasure hunt is too dangerous to continue. But will all that change when Liam Sadusky lets her in on one of his own family secrets?

The Santa Clauses Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember”

From Disney: The Calvins race against Simon to find the Santa coat in order to save Christmas. Simon realizes the error of his ways and steps aside to let Scott be Santa again. The elves return and everyone hustles to get this year’s Christmas deliveries pulled off in time. Scott takes his family on the delivery run, then they return to retake their place as the first family of the North Pole.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! Episode 9

From Disney: Ryota trains hard for the upcoming tournament, with Honoka advising him. Natsuko and Arisa are deeply moved to see the team united. Honoka’s graduation is approaching, and the thought of parting ways with Ryota saddens her. Meanwhile, she hears that Natsuko and Aoki are planning the first-ever co-ed tournament.

Willow Episode 4

Available Dec. 14

A Very Backstreet Holiday

Available Dec. 16

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Where Oceans Collide

If These Walls Could Sing Premiere

From Disney: For more than 90 years, Abbey Road Studios has been at the heart of the music industry. Fans journey every year to have their photo taken at the world-famous zebra crossing, and artists strive to follow in the footsteps of their heroes. In this personal film of memory and discovery, Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes it the most famous and longest-running studio in the world. From classical to pop, film scores to hip-hop, Disney Original Documentary’s “If These Walls Could Sing” explores the breadth, diversity and ingenuity of Abbey Road Studios. Intimate interviews reveal how leading artists, producers, composers and the dedicated engineers and staff of Abbey Road all found their musical language and community, while vivid archive footage and session tapes give exclusive access to these famously private studios. Featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Waters, Liam Gallagher, John Williams, Celeste and Sheku Kanneh-Mason, among others.

Le Pupille Premiere

From Disney: From writer and director, Alice Rohrwacher, and Academy Award®-winning producer, Alfonso Cuarón, “Le Pupille” is a tale of innocence, greed and fantasy. This live action short is about desires, pure and selfish, about freedom and devotion, and about the anarchy that is capable of flowering in the minds of girls within the confines of a strict religious boarding school at Christmas.

Available Dec. 21

Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)

Born in Africa (S1)

Danger Decoded (S1)

The Flagmakers

Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)

National Treasure: Edge of History Episode 3 “Graceland Gambit”

From Disney: After Jess discovers her late mother’s involvement in the treasure hunt, Jess becomes even more determined to unravel the secrets her mother never told her about their past. She enlists the help of her friends and Liam. This newly formed team of treasure hunters bonds as they decipher a clue handed down by the Masons and embark on a risky mission that sends them to a mansion once owned by and American icon.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! Episode 10

From Disney: The last team left in the tournament is Hokuto Gakuin, Kyoritsu’s long-time rival. Saki tells the guys that they can compete in the co-ed tournament with Honoka if they win. Meiritsukan has already made it to the co-ed tournament, allowing Honoka to go up against Mayu once again. As she has never been allowed to compete in the national tournament as a female, Honoka strongly desires to compete in the co-ed tournament.

Willow Episode 5

Available Dec. 23

From the Ashes

Jaguar Beach Battle

Little Giant

Available Dec. 28

Generation X (S1)

Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Street Genius (S1, S2)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl Premiere

From Disney: Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning “Encanto” reunites at the Hollywood Bowl. Starring Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Carolina Gaitán, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda and Olga Merediz, along with special guests including legendary Colombian superstar Carlos Vives, “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” transforms the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a worldwide phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience gives you a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation’s Encanto.

National Treasure: Edge of History Episode 4 “Charlotte”

From Disney: For the first time ever, Jess finds herself in a puzzle-solving slump when she can’t crack the clue found in the last episode. Her personal life isn’t any less confusing as she tries to figure out if she and Liam have romantic feelings for each other. At the wake for Liam’s grandpa, Jess and her friends meet famous treasure hunter Riley Poole (from the National Treasure movies) and enlist his help. Jess’s puzzle-solving skills are put to the test when she and Riley get caught in a deadly trap.

Willow Episode 6

Available Dec. 30

Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

Generation Youtube