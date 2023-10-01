Every movie and show coming to Netflix in October

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s firehose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

October might be time for Halloween and all things spooky, but it’s also time to indulge in the joy of being a little kid again. And what’s a better way to do that than with the original Spy Kids trilogy? Just on the heels of Robert Rodriguez’s new entry to the franchise, the first three Spy Kids movies arrive to Netflix in the middle of October along with a lot of other new and returning titles, like Dune.

Editor’s pick: The Spy Kids movies

Kid-friendly movies that make kids the stars and indulge in zany fantasies did not originate with Spy Kids, but Spy Kids changed the game for two main reasons. One, it was in line with the popular genre movies of the time, and let kids be like the action heroes their parents were watching. And two, instead of making the movie look slick and grown-up, Rodriguez tapped right into a more garish and visually bright aesthetic. The result is childhood make-believe games come to life, with more budget than a Disney Channel Original Movie but the same ethos.

The original Spy Kids still holds up, and the sequels are both full of their own zany moments and quotable lines (and the A-Listers as villains and supporting grown-ups really help make them memorable). It’s time to get nostalgic — and maybe be Ingrid and-slash-or Gregorio Cortez for Halloween.

Available now

Ghost Detective (Netflix Games)

From Netflix: You’re a detective who’s been killed on the job. Now as a ghost, your mission is clear: Find hidden objects and solve puzzles to catch your own murderer.

Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind (Netflix Games)

From Netflix: Love Is Blind, Money Heist and more! Dive into familiar worlds in a whole new interactive way with Netflix Stories. Customize your character and choose your story: Will you enter the dating pods looking for romance in Love Is Blind?

Storyteller (Netflix Games)

From Netflix: Once upon a time — wait, what comes next again? Drag and drop fairy-tale characters onto the page to build surprising stories in this puzzle game.

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix Games)

From Netflix: Earn your place among the gods in this strategy game based on the hit series. Build your settlement and lead raids against rivals to become a legend.

Available in October

ONEFOUR: Against All Odds (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This documentary traces the meteoric rise of Australia’s first drill rap stars, defiant in the face of police’s efforts to stop them from performing.

Available Oct. 1

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny\

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds

Available Oct. 2

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

Available Oct. 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Comedian Beth Stelling is aging in dog years, camping with a fake husband and monitoring her dad’s raccoon army in this slyly laid-back stand-up special.

Available Oct. 4

Beckham (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Beckham, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.

In Beckham, Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens (Palmer, And We Go Green, The Cove) along with Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek (One Day in September, Searching for Sugar Man, Winter on Fire) are granted unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, his family, his friends and his team-mates. The result is an intimate portrait of a man as well as a chronicle of late-modern sports and celebrity culture.

Keys to the Heart (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Troubled and alone, a boxer moves in with his long-lost mother and autistic pianist brother — but must fit in with a family he hasn’t known for years.

Race to the Summit (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Fearless alpine climbers Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold enter into a death-defying rivalry to set speed records on the Swiss Alps’ great north faces.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1

Available Oct. 5

Everything Now (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After months in recovery for an eating disorder, 16-year-old Mia devises a bucket list of quintessential teen experiences to make up for lost time.

Khufiya (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When a mole in an intelligence unit leads to the murder of an undercover spy, a hardened agent relentlessly pursues him to avenge the death.

Lupin: Part 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: As the media and police look to Claire and Raoul, an on-the-run Assane schemes to protect them from afar — but old foes are eager to thwart his plans.

Available Oct. 6

A Deadly Invitation (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A true crime enthusiast is ensnared in her high-society sister’s murder. With a villa full of posh suspects, it’s up to her to find the culprit.

Ballerina (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, an ex-bodyguard sets out to fulfill her dear friend’s last wish: sweet, sweet revenge.

Fair Play (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a couple’s romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

Available Oct. 7

Strong Girl Nam-soon (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Gifted with superhuman strength, a young woman returns to Korea to find her birth family — only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power.

Available Oct. 9

After

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: To win a life-changing prize, couples embark on a journey to an earthly paradise and confront challenges... with the assistance of their mothers-in-law.

Available Oct. 10

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A new year of school is ahead, and the friends are now in a new 3D class. As feelings and relationships are tested, can they manage to stick together?

Last One Standing: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Lights, camera, action! The hit comedy competition wrapped in a scripted drama returns. Who will survive to earn the title of Last One Standing?

Available Oct. 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Juul was the fastest-growing company in history. Now, they’re a cautionary tale. Based on the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul by TIME Health Correspondent Jamie Ducharme, and directed by R.J. Cutler (Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry; Belushi), this four-part docuseries unpacks twenty years of Silicon Valley innovation, influence, and insanity to explain the spectacular flameout of the vaping device that almost changed everything.

It Follows

Once Upon a Star (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In 1970, a cinema projection troupe faces roadblocks as they journey across Thailand to entertain eager audiences by live-dubbing beloved films.

Pact of Silence (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A big-time social media influencer plunges headfirst into the lives of four women fueled by a thirst for the truth about her birth — and revenge.

Available Oct. 12

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: To secure their fortune — and future — two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs mysteriously die, one by one.

GOOD NIGHT WORLD (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: Four miserable members of a dysfunctional household have no idea that they’ve formed a happy family unit in an immersive VR game — with each other.

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

The key to stopping the MergeQuakes from reaching their tipping point lies in the Dragon Cores. Can the Ninja find all three before it’s too late?

Available Oct. 13

The Conference (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A ragtag group of public sector employees battle not only their own discord but also a bloodthirsty killer during a seemingly innocuous retreat.

Ijogbon (Netflix Film)

Four teenagers from a rural village in South–West Nigeria stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds — but before long, others come looking for the bounty.

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Available Oct. 15

Camp Courage (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: In this documentary, a girl displaced by the war in Ukraine heads to a summer camp in the Alps with her grandmother, testing the limits of her bravery.

Available Oct. 16

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Kind and curious kitty Oggy Oggy wants to spread joy to all his friends and neighbors. But sometimes, he gets into playful mischief instead. Miaow!

Available Oct. 17

The Devil on Trial (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defense in a U.S. murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown.

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (Netflix Comedy)

​​A new stand-up comedy special from Heather McMahan.

I Woke Up A Vampire (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: On her 13th birthday, Carmie discovers that she’s actually half human, half vampire — and that mythical powers make middle school way more complicated.

Silver Linings Playbook

Available Oct. 18

Kaala Paani (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When a mysterious illness descends upon the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a desperate fight for survival collides with a race to find a cure.

Available Oct. 19

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Bodies (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Four detectives. Four timelines. One victim. In order to save the future, they’ll need to solve the murder that altered the course of history first.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: Branded an enemy of the state, a cyborg supersoldier struggles to find a cause worth fighting for in a dystopian society where nothing is what it seems.

Crashing Eid (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When Razan’s British Pakistani fiance crashes her Saudi family’s Eid celebrations, she attempts to convince them that he is a suitable match.

Crypto Boy (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Following a dispute with his father, a young man falls prey to cryptocurrency’s allure and an entrepreneur’s audacious promises of financial freedom.

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Neon (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: An aspiring reggaeton star and his best friends move to Miami on a mission, weathering roadblocks and reality checks together in their quest for success.

Available Oct. 20

Big Mouth: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Season seven of Emmy Award winning Big Mouth follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton middle school as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters. The penultimate season of Big Mouth premieres globally on October 20, 2023.

Creature (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When tragedy befalls a reckless scientist in Ottoman-era Istanbul, his student uses untested methods to finish his work — with devastating consequences.

Disco Inferno (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A young couple conjures a dark presence that hungers for their unborn baby as they prepare to burn up the dance floor at LA’s hottest disco.

Doona! (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A college student navigates life and school while dealing with a unique predicament — he’s living with a beautiful former K-pop idol.

Elite: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Omar is back. Iván has a broken heart. Isadora deals with her dangerous family. Is it possible for the students at Las Encinas to trust one another?

Flashback (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A yoga teacher’s life flashes before her eyes during a deadly home invasion, sending her on a desperate race through her past to save the man she loves.

Kandasamys: The Baby (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: The in-laws head to Mauritius for the birth of their grandchild and stir up comic trouble in this fourth installment of the Kandasamy franchise.

Old Dads (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987.

Surviving Paradise (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: An addictive new reality competition series.

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: In his own words, the burglar behind the 2010 robbery of the Paris Museum of Modern Art tells how he pulled off the biggest art heist in French history.

Available Oct. 23

Princess Power: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: When there’s trouble in the Fruitdoms, these princess pals jump in to help each other — because sometimes problems are too big for just one princess!

Available Oct. 24

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Get Gotti (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Told from both sides of the law, this documentary from the makers of “Fear City” follows the FBI’s battle to bring down mob infamous boss, John Gotti.

Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Comedian Pete Holmes delivers a feel-good stand-up set on his awkward post-prostate exam hug, a devilish Midwest meeting and his mom’s voicemail glitches.

Available Oct. 25

Absolute Beginners (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Two lifelong teenage friends enjoying summer at the beach meet a handsome, aspiring pro athlete who they try to cast in their sensual short film.

Burning Betrayal (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In this adaptation of Sue Hecker’s novel, an accountant sees her fiance’s betrayal as an opportunity for a sexual awakening, with dangerous consequences.

Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable. In partnership with Industrial Light & Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long extinct creatures back to life. Narrated by Morgan Freeman and from executive producer Steven Spielberg and the Emmy® Award winning team behind Our Planet, this is the story of Life on Our Planet.

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3

Available Oct. 26

PLUTO (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: When the world’s seven most advanced robots and their human allies are murdered one by one, inspector Gesicht soon discovers that he’s also in danger.

Available Oct. 27

Pain Hustlers (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d’Arcy James.

Sister Death (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After a miraculous childhood, Narcisa becomes a novice and starts teaching girls in a former convent haunted by a disturbing presence.

Tore (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: An immature and aimless 27-year-old throws himself into an unknown world of sex, drugs and self-discovery after his closest companion’s death.

Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This intimate documentary explores a bygone era of cinematic passion and the emergence of young film enthusiasts in South Korea, including Bong Joon-ho.

Available Oct. 28

Castaway Diva (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society — stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva.

Available Oct. 29

Botched Season 1

Available Oct. 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: A new stand-up comedy special from Ralph Barbosa.