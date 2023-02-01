Every movie and show coming to Netflix in February

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is back on Netflix this month, along with La La Land and It (2017). As for new releases, look forward to Lyle Lyle Crocodile. The newest seasons of You and The Outer Banks will also hit Netflix, along with wild documentary Gunther’s Millions.

Available Feb. 1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Teams of the UK’s best professional pastry chefs aim to impress with their finest confections in this sibling series to “The Great British Baking Show.”

Gunther’s Millions (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: A dog with a trust fund isn’t the strangest part of this story. Gunther’s eccentric handler also lived a luxe life — with a cult-like entourage.

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

Available Feb. 2

Freeridge (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Four teen friends work to reverse a curse after a peculiar old box seems to bring misfortune — and more — into their lives.

Available Feb. 3

Class (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Three students from a poor neighborhood join an exclusive high school for Delhi elite where dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder.

Infiesto (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: As the coronavirus upends their lives, two detectives doggedly pursue those responsible for an abduction they realize is part of a sinister pattern.

Stromboli (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Haunted by memories of her broken marriage and a fight with her daughter, a woman joins an intense self-help retreat when her vacation goes awry.

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

True Spirit (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When Jessica Watson sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, she must overcome her greatest fear as she navigates the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean. Based on a true story.

Viking Wolf (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After witnessing a grotesque murder at a party in her new town, a teenager starts having strange visions and bizarre desires.

Available Feb. 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Available Feb. 6

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Available Feb. 8

Bill Russell: Legend (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Featuring an interview with Bill Russell prior to his passing in 2022, Bill Russell: Legend is the definitive telling of the remarkable life and legacy of an NBA superstar and civil rights icon.

The Exchange (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Inspired by real events, two women set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait — and disrupt its corrupt boys club along the way.

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Available Feb. 9

Dear David (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A straight-A high schooler’s life is turned upside down when her risqué fantasy blog about her crush is leaked to everyone at school.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: An intergalactic bounty hunter takes dad duty to new extremes when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride with him to outer space and crash his mission.

You: Season 4: Part 1 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.

Available Feb. 10

10 Days of a Good Man (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A lawyer turned private investigator takes on a missing person case, propelling him on an unexpected and life-altering quest.

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Check in with this season’s former fiancés, one year since their big decisions to get married or walk away single.

Love to Hate You (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: For an attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women, love means nothing — until they’re forced to date each other.

Your Place or Mine (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other’s lives that could open the door to love.

Available Feb. 13

Squared Love All Over Again (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A celebrity journalist and a down-to-earth teacher find their relationship in rocky waters when a job gets in the way of their new life together.

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available Feb. 14

All the Places (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Two siblings who haven’t seen each other in 15 years mend their relationship while fulfilling a childhood dream: a motorcycle road trip through Mexico.

A Sunday Affair (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin fall for the same complicated man, which tests their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation.

In Love All Over Again (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Ever since they met, Irene and Julio have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again. Will they ever find their happy ending?

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry — NETFLIX COMEDY

From Netflix: Jim Jefferies is back for his fifth Netflix comedy special, High n’ Dry and no topic is off limits. The comedian muses on stoned koalas, his dad’s vasectomy confusion, choosing between his hair and his sex drive and more.

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Perfect Match (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition.

Re/Member (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Six high schoolers stuck in a murderous time loop must find the scattered remains of an unknown victim to break the curse and finally see another day.

Available Feb. 15

#NoFilter (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Bored with her studies, Marcely drops out of college to chase a new goal in life: becoming an influencer. But life online is harder than it looks…

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a new documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. The first season will cover the life of Njinga, the complex, captivating, and fearless 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern day Angola. The nation’s first female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance.

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules... and a few hearts.

Full Swing (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course across a relentless season of competition.

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Forbidden from practicing law, a woman prepares to fight the court’s decision. Inspired by the true story of Lidia Poët, Italy’s first female lawyer.

Red Rose (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A ragtag crew of teens must survive a summer of terror after downloading an app that makes dangerous demands with deadly consequences.

Available Feb. 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws: Part 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Still striving for success and surviving every mess, the Upshaws face a series of obstacles that put their resilience — and relationships — to the test.

Available Feb. 17

A Girl and an Astronaut (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: An astronaut’s return after a 30-year disappearance rekindles a lost love and sparks interest from a corporation determined to learn why he hasn’t aged.

Community Squad (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A ragtag civilian patrol squad created to improve the image of the police force faces unexpected danger after stumbling on a drug trafficking operation.

Ganglands: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Mehdi, Liana and Tony find their plans to leave Belgium thwarted by the arrival of a new enemy — one that forces them to ally with former foes.

Unlocked (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A woman’s life is turned upside-down when a dangerous man gets a hold of her lost cell phone and uses it to track her every move.

Available Feb. 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: It’s the end of the world and he knows it. Whindersson Nunes reflects on current affairs, social media, religion and more in this stand-up special.

Available Feb. 20

Operation Finale

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available Feb. 21

Perfect Match (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

Available Feb. 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light. The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach’s childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory’s boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others.

The Strays (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A light-skinned Black woman’s meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town.

Triptych (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After finding out she is one of three identical triplets, a relentless detective embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about her past.

Available Feb. 23

Call Me Chihiro (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An unapologetic former sex worker starts working at a bento stand in a small seaside town, bringing comfort to the lonely souls who come her way.

Outer Banks: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: New adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival’s hunt for a legendary lost city.

Available Feb. 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track — during each cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Oddballs: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: James and his friends Max and Echo return for more soapbox rants, not-so-bright ideas and school shenanigans, bringing disaster back to Dirt, Arizona.

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: With help from their friends and Pokémon partners, Ash and Goh get even closer to achieving their ultimate dreams.

The Real World: Season 12

We Have a Ghost (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

Who Were We Running From? (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Harboring a painful past, a mother lives like a nameless fugitive with her daughter as they make hotels their home and see everyone else as a threat.

Available Feb. 27

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available Feb. 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: A womb with a view. Awkward adulthood. The not-so-golden years. Journey through life’s stages with Jamie Demetriou in this musical sketch-comedy special.

American Pickers: Season 15

Perfect Match (Netflix Series)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Ten gorgeous singles meet in a tropical paradise. Little do they know that to win the €200,000 prize, they’ll have to completely give up sex.