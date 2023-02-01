Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in February

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing National Treasure series, a host of older movies and shows trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

This month both National Treasure: The Edge of History and Star Wars: The Bad Batch have season finales. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits Disney Plus at the beginning of the month, with a few Ant-Man-related specials coming later to prep for the new movie. Also, a new Up short about Carl going on a date, the newest episode of The Owl House, and a new season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder arrive on the platform throughout the month.

Available Feb. 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Dead End Express (S1)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (S1)

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go Season 1 Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: Ten young artists reach the final round of auditions to join the Theater Company. They will face their dreams, passions, fears, and uncertainties of the past, which may define their future.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny’s side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins.

Building off the standout success of the series’ debut, season two of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” continues to tell entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics. Various storylines this season include self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth.

National Treasure: Edge of History Episode 9 “A Meeting with Salazar”

From Disney:After getting captured by Billie, all hope of saving the treasure seems lost for Jess. Tasha, Oren, Ethan, and Liam try to track Jess down using Tasha’s tech skills. Meanwhile, Liam finds a hidden cypher left behind by his grandpa, which holds the truth about Billie and the mysterious Salazar.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 206 “Tribe”

From Disney: When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

Available Feb. 3

Clan of the Meerkats

Life Below Zero (S19)

Water and Power: A California Heist

Available Feb. 8

7 Toughest Days (S1)

Arranged (S1)

Celebrity House Hunting (S1)

Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)

Dance Moms: Miami (S1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)

Forged in Fire (S4)

Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)

Ice Road Truckers (S11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)

Rescue Cam (S1)

Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)

Storage Wars: Miami (S1)

Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)

Storage Wars (S14)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere

From Disney: Follow the production of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in this episode of Assembled, as the cast and crew take on the incredible challenge of and remembering T’Challa, with a chapter befitting the late king. Through intimate behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, watch Shuri take on the mantel of Wakanda’s hero and face a new foe from the ocean’s depths in Namor.

National Treasure: Edge of History Finale Episode 10 “Treasure Protectors”

From Disney: Jess and her allies try to outwit Billie using Jess’s knowledge of puzzles and history to escape and protect the treasure.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy”

Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences”

Available Feb. 10

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Dug Days: Carl’s Date Premiere

From Disney: In Pixar Animation Studios’ special short, “Carl’s Date,” Carl Fredricksen reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog.

Marvel Studios Legends

“Ant-Man”

From Disney: LEGENDS traces those moments big and small that transformed Scott Lang into the tiniest of Earth’s mightiest heroes. Scott faces off against powerful adversaries, meets the love of his life, and becomes the dad he was destined to be. Oh, and it’s the Ant-Man who winds up providing the key to defeating Thanos and saving the universe. He’s kind of a huge deal.

“Hank & Janet”

From Disney: Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne were the original Ant-Man and Wasp, but after an epic show of bravery, Janet was lost forever… or so Hank thought. LEGENDS chronicles Hank’s journey, as he goes from dedicated scientist, to overprotective father. Eventually, with the help of burglar-turned-hero Scott Lang, Hank and his daughter rescued Janet from the Quantum Realm, and the remarkable family was reunited.

“Wasp”

From Disney: All her life, Hope was shielded from the action by her overprotective father, inventor Hank Pym. But when the Pym Particles fell into the wrong hands, Hope reluctantly trained a thief named Scott Lang to become the Ant-Man. In time, Hope donned a suit and wings herself, and was transformed into The Wasp. LEGENDS follows Hope’s journey, one that leads to her fighting alongside the Avengers.

Available Feb. 15

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)

Mars (S1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)

Mila in the Multiverse Season 1 Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: Mila is 16 years old and living the adventure of her life traveling through the multiverse in search of her mother, Elis. As she travels, she will come face to face with The Operators, a mysterious and dangerous group that wants to exterminate all universes. She will have to face them in order to save the vast multiverse.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 209 “The Crossing”

Available Feb. 17

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Available Feb. 22

To Catch a Smuggler (S4)

Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)

The Low Tone Club Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: The Low Tone Club follows the story of Amaranto Molina, an unconventional music teacher who starts teaching at a music school that only encourages students who do well by commercial success standards. Every year Principal Eduardo Kramer, chooses five students, nicknamed The High Tones, to be part of the school’s prestigious Teen Band. Molina, on the other hand, is put in charge of The Low Tones, a group of students whose talents do not meet the school’s standards. With his disruptive methods, this eccentric teacher and The Low Tones will embark on a music journey that will help heal wounds and inspire each one of them to express their unique talents. Along the way, the students will learn more about Mr. Molina and discover their teacher’s mysterious hidden past.

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: Oscar®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler collaborate with musicians and artists from across the globe, creating the music for one of the most anticipated sequels in modern movie history. In “Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever”, they push the boundaries of what a Hollywood score and soundtrack can be, creating an immersive, moving experience in the process.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 210 “Retrieval”

Available Feb. 24

Blow Your Mind

Tini: The New Life of Violetta