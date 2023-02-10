Fall, Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

It’s the first full week of February, and there are a ton of intriguing movies out on streaming this week.
The Tamil heist thriller Thunivu is at the top of our list, and it’s one of three new Netflix releases this week (including a rom-com with Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon). There are also two Oscar-nominated movies new to HBO Max, two very interesting new releases on Shudder, the VOD debuts of two of the most highly acclaimed movies of 2022, and much more.
Let’s get into it!
New on Netflix
Your Place or Mine
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Genre: Rom-com
Run time: 1h 49m
Director: Aline Brosh McKenna
Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Steve Zahn
This rom-com is about two friends who have very different lifestyles and swap houses and lives for a week. It is the directorial debut of The Devil Wears Prada screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who was also the co-creator and showrunner of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (with star Rachel Bloom, who is also in Your Place or Mine.)
Thunivu
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Genre: Crime thriller
Run time: 2h 26m
Director: H. Vinoth
Cast: Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani
If you’re wondering, “What will the person writing this [ed. note: Pete] be watching this weekend?” you have found your answer. I have heard good things about this Tamil-language heist movie about a mastermind criminal and his Robin Hood style of thieves who take from the rich, and I am extremely excited to finally watch it now that it’s on Netflix.
10 Days of a Good Man
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Genre: Crime thriller
Run time: 2h 4m
Director: Uluç Bayraktar
Cast: Nejat Isler, Ilayda Alisan, Ilayda Akdogan
In this first movie in a Turkish trilogy, a former lawyer takes on a dangerous missing-person case in his new life as a private investigator.
New on Hulu
Piggy
Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu
Genre: Horror/thriller
Run time: 1h 30m
Director: Carlota Pereda
Cast: Laura Galán, Richard Holmes, Carmen Machi
Sara (Laura Galán), an overweight teen who works behind the counter of a butcher shop, is bullied by a clique of local girls. When a mysterious man happens upon her tormentors and murders them on her behalf, she finds herself drawn into a life as an accomplice and apprentice to a serial killer.
New on HBO Max
All That Breathes
Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max
Genre: Documentary
Run time: 1h 37m
Director: Shaunak Sen
Cast: Salik Rehman, Mohammad Saud, Nadeem Shehzad
One of two Oscar-nominated 2022 documentaries on HBO Max, All That Breathes follows a pair of brothers who run a bird hospital and rescue thousands of injured black kites, a species at risk because of air pollution in New Delhi, among other factors.
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm
Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max
Genre: Surreal black comedy
Run time: 1h 19m
Directors: Matt Maiellaro, Dave Willis
Cast: Dana Snyder, Carey Means, Dave Willis
The Aqua Teen gang is back in this sequel to Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters. In the movie, the gang reunites to take on a gigantic company called Amazin, run by a guy named Neil (Peter Serafinowicz).
Empire of Light
Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max
Genre: Romantic drama
Run time: 1h 55m
Director: Sam Mendes
Cast: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth
Sam Mendes’ (1917, Skyfall) latest was nominated for an Oscar for Roger Deakins’ cinematography, and it’s a “love letter to cinema” type starring Olivia Colman as a manager of a movie theater.
New on Prime Video
Somebody I Used to Know
Where to watch: Available to stream on Prime Video
Genre: Romantic drama
Run time: 1h 46m
Director: Dave Franco
Cast: Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons
Dave Franco’s second directorial effort after the 2020 horror movie The Rental, this one is a romantic comedy following a TV producer (Alison Brie) who returns home after a hiccup in her work life and reconnects with an old flame.
New on Shudder
Huesera: The Bone Woman
Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder
Genre: Horror drama
Run time: 1h 33m
Director: Michelle Garza Cervera
Cast: Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Batalla, Samantha Castillo
Director Michelle Garza Cervera’s feature debut is a horror movie about a woman who has dreamed of being a mother, only to suspect something is off once she is finally pregnant. A big presence on the 2022 festival circuit, Garza Cervera won Best New Narrative Director at the Tribeca Film Festival, and Huesera won the Audience Award at the Morelia International Film Festival.
Attachment
Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder
Genre: Horror
Run time: 1h 45m
Director: Gabriel Bier Gislason
Cast: Josephine Park, Ellie Kendrick, Sofie Gråbøl
A modern tale of the dybbuk, a possessing spirit of Jewish folklore, Attachment adds a rom-com flair to this intriguing genre mashup.
New on Starz
Fall
Where to watch: Available to watch on Starz
Genre: Thriller
Run time: 1h 47m
Director: Scott Mann
Cast: Virginia Gardner, Grace Fulton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
This tightly crafted thriller follows two thrill-seeking friends who climb to the top of a 2,000-foot radio tower and get stuck!
New on VOD
Corsage
Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu
Genre: Historical drama
Run time: 1h 54m
Director: Marie Kreutzer
Cast: Vicky Krieps, Colin Morgan, Florian Teichtmeister
Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) stars as Empress Elisabeth of Austria as she approaches her 40th birthday in this alternate history tale that has received rave reviews. Krieps was a co-winner at Cannes under the category Un Certain Regard - Best Performance, and director Marie Kreutzer was also nominated at Cannes. Corsage also won Best Film at the London Film Festival, among a bevy of other wins and nominations on the festival circuit.
Saint Omer
Where to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu
Genre: Legal drama
Run time: 2h 2m
Director: Alice Diop
Cast: Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Valérie Dréville
Another highly acclaimed 2022 movie that has flown a little under the radar, Saint Omer was a mainstay near the top of many of my favorite critics’ year-end lists. A celebrated documentarian, this is Diop’s first narrative feature, following a writer who attends the trial of a woman accused of murdering her child. The movie is partly based on a real court case, which Diop attended and became fascinated by.
Skinamarink
Where to watch: Available to rent for $3.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu (also available on Shudder and AMC+)
Genre: Experimental horror
Run time: 1h 40m
Director: Kyle Edward Ball
Cast: Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul
Director Kyle Edward Ball’s debut experimental horror feature (which is also streaming on Shudder) follows two young siblings who wake up in the middle of the night to find their parents missing and all the windows and doors to their house having disappeared. That’s not all, though: Something else is inside the house… and it wants them to come upstairs.
From our review:
The ambiguity of the film’s terror, which depends much more on sensation than explicitly scary figures or monsters, grabbed some viewers by the throats. Fans say it’s innovative in the way Ball creates a sense of dread from minimalist elements. Non-fans say it’s slow, trudging, and lacking in scares. All of which brings back The Blair Witch Project, which was similarly criticized as “boring” and “not scary” by viewers who bought into the advance hype around the film, then found it wasn’t what they expected from a horror movie.
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Where to watch: Available to purchase for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu
Genre: Musical drama
Run time: 2h 24m
Director: Kasi Lemmons
Cast: Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders
This musical biopic follows the story of Whitney Houston’s rise to fame in the 1980s as one of her generation’s most talented singers. The film covers her discovery by record executive Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci), her relationship with Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders), and her rise to superstardom before her sudden death.
