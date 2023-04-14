Cocaine Bear, Netflix’s Last Kingdom movie, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

It’s been a busy month at the box office, with John Wick: Chapter 4, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie making waves back-to-back-to-back. But what about at home? It’s Cocaine Bear season, of course, as the comedy thriller arrives on Peacock.

This week’s other new offerings include Netflix’s Last Kingdom movie Seven Kings Must Die, following up on the smash-hit series. There’s also the cult-hit horror movie Flux Gourmet on Hulu, the Ryan Kwanten (and briefly Scott Adkins) actioner Section 8 on Hulu, the Julia Roberts-George Clooney rom-com Ticket to Paradise on Prime, Zach Braff’s new feel-good movie on VOD, and plenty more.

Let’s dig into it.

New on Netflix

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Historical drama

Run time: 1h 51m

Director: Edward Bazalgette

Cast: Alexander Dreymon, Harry Gilby, Mark Rowley

After five seasons of The Last Kingdom, adapted from Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novels, the saga concludes with this movie, Seven Kings Must Die. Alexander Dreymon returns as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, hoping to unite England after the events of the fifth season.

New on Hulu

Flux Gourmet

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Genre: Black comedy

Run time: 1h 51m

Director: Peter Strickland

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Ariane Labed

Acclaimed director Peter Strickland (The Duke of Burgundy, In Fabric) returns with this fascinating drama set at a culinary institute. The trailer promises “sensory overload,” Strickland’s typical impeccable costuming and attention to detail, and the unsettling air you often find in his movies.

Section 8

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Genre: Action thriller

Run time: 1h 38m

Director: Christian Sesma

Cast: Ryan Kwanten, Dolph Lundgren, Dermot Mulroney

True Blood’s Ryan Kwanten leads this action movie featuring an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Dolph Lundgren, Dermot Mulroney, Mickey Rourke, and Scott Adkins. Kwanten is Jake, a struggling former special forces soldier who is recruited by a secret organization after the tragic murders of his wife and son. As he gets entrenched in this secret organization, a deep conspiracy starts to unravel. The movie comes from prolific action director Christian Sesma, and features an incredible fight from Adkins.

New on Prime Video

Ticket to Paradise

Where to watch: Available to stream on Prime Video

Genre: Romantic comedy

Run time: 1h 44m

Director: Ol Parker

Cast: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever

George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in this romantic comedy as a divorced couple who put aside their differences to work together with one goal in mind: stopping their lovestruck daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) from getting married and making the same “mistake” they did.

New on Peacock

Cocaine Bear

Where to watch: Available to stream on Peacock

Genre: Comedy horror

Run time: 1h 35m

Director: Elizabeth Banks

Cast: Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

The whole internet loves Cocaine Bear, or “Cokey,” the lovely bear who ate 70 pounds of cocaine that fell out of a plane into the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest... We regret to inform you that the bear has started killing and eating people.

New on Mubi

Dogville 4K restoration and Manderlay

Where to watch: Available to stream on Mubi

Genre: Drama

Run time: 2h 58m

Director: Lars von Trier

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Lauren Bacall, Paul Bettany

While on its surface a crime/mob drama, Lars von Trier’s Dogville uses a minimalist, experimental approach on a stage to tell this story of a woman on the run (Nicole Kidman). It was a polarizing movie on release and now gets a 4K restoration (along with von Trier’s follow-up Manderlay) on Mubi.

New on Shudder

Kids vs. Aliens

Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder

Genre: Sci-fi/horror

Run time: 1h 15m

Director: Jason Eisener

Cast: Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald

Looking for some more ’80s throwback sci-fi horror with a requisite synthwave score à la Stranger Things? Well, take a gander at the new movie from Hobo With a Shotgun director Jason Eisener about a group of kids whose raucous slumber party takes a turn for the worse when bloodthirsty aliens descend on their quiet little suburb in a plot to take over Earth.

New on VOD

One Fine Morning

Where to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Romantic drama

Run time: 1h 52m

Director: Mia Hansen-Løve

Cast: Léa Seydoux, Pascal Greggory, Melvil Poupaud

Léa Seydoux (Crimes of the Future, Death Stranding) stars in this new romantic drama from Bergman Island director Mia Hansen-Løve as Sandra, a young widowed mother struggling to secure a decent nursing home for her ailing father (Pascal Greggory) while raising her 8-year-old daughter. Upon reconnecting with Clément (Melvil Poupaud), an old friend from her past, the two find themselves unmistakably drawn to one another — in spite of Clément’s marriage to another woman.

Emily

Where to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Biographical drama

Run time: 2h 10m

Director: Frances O’Connor

Cast: Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen

What inspired Emily Brontë (Emma Mackey) to write Wuthering Heights, widely considered one of the greatest novels ever written in English? Frances O’Connor’s 2022 drama imagines an answer to that question, following a depiction of the iconic fiction writer as she struggles to cope with the loss of her mother and the gendered limitations of an era that constrict her freedom to write and create.

A Good Person

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Drama

Run time: 2h 8m

Director: Zach Braff

Cast: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Celeste O’Connor

Actor-director Zach Braff (Scrubs, Garden State) reunites with Morgan Freeman for his first feature-length directorial effort since 2017’s Going in Style. A Good Person follows Allison (Florence Pugh), a thriving young woman whose bright future turns into grief and sorrow in the wake of a tragic car accident. As her life and the lives of those she loves begin to unravel in the wake of this tragedy, Allison finds an unlikely friend in Daniel (Morgan Freeman) — her would-be father-in-law. Can these two learn to forgive one another, and themselves, in order to forge ahead to a future on the other side of tragedy?