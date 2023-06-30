 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in July

By Petrana Radulovic
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like Marvel’s Secret Invasion, a host of older movies and shows trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

Just in case you missed it — a sing-along version of Hamilton dropped on June 30 (which is basically July). Just in time for Fourth of July weekend!

But more importantly, this month, we’re treated to new Bluey! New Bluey! NEW BLUEY! Oh, and also more Secret Invasion episodes if that’s your thing. Also a ton of specials about sharks, a cool animated anthology series from Africa, and Grown-ish.

Available now

Hamilton Sing-Along

Available July 2

Bull Shark Bandits (special)
Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)
Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)
Return of the White Shark (special)
Saved From a Shark (special)
Shark Below Zero (special)
Shark Eat Shark (special)
Sharkcano: Hawaii
Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)
When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)
When Sharks Attack…And Why (S1, 5 episodes)

Available July 5

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: This action-packed animated sci-fi anthology presents ten futuristic visions from Africa inspired by the continent’s diverse histories and cultures. Executive produced by Oscar®-winning director Peter Ramsey, these ten short films made by a new generation of animation creators draw on uniquely African perspectives to imagine brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters. This is Africa as you’ve never seen it before.

Secret Invasion Episode 3

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) leans over a railing looking at something Photo: Gareth Gatrell/Marvel Studios

From Disney: In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Available July 7

Aquamania
Bath Day
Building a Building
Figaro and Frankie
Goofy Gymnastics
The Skeleton Dance

Available July 12

Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)

The Heeler family, a family of anthropomorphic dogs, standing in their backyard. Image: Ludo Studios

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)
Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)

Secret Invasion Episode 4

Available July 14

Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 “Gift” at Tokyo Dome

From Disney: The first-ever solo ice show at Tokyo Dome, Gift, is a story that self-portrays Yuzuru Hanyu’s life and future on the ice. This piece is produced by professional skater Yuzuru Hanyu, and directed by MIKIKO, who is known for using the latest technology stage production.

Available July 19

Grown-Ish (S5, 18 episodes)
Hailey’s on It! (S1, 5 episodes)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)
SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)
America’s Funniest Home Videos (S20-22)

Secret Invasion Episode 5

Available July 26

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)
Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)
Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)
Raven’s Home (S6, 5 episodes)

Secret Invasion Episode 6

Available July 28

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly

From Disney: Mickey takes a stroll down memory lane by watching old home movies, but when he accidentally unleashes hundreds of “Steamboat Willie” Mickeys from the film reel, he and the gang must stop them from wreaking havoc on the town with their old cartoon antics.

