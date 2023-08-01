Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in August

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the new Ahsoka series, a host of older movies and shows trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

In addition to the Ahsoka live action series, a new season of Young Jedi Adventures hits Disney Plus. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 also comes to the platform, so you can relive [redacted]’s traumatic death again. Also, a Lego Disney Princess special, a Cinderella remaster, and the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (which takes on its most meta flavor yet).

Available Aug. 2

Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)

How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures New Episodes Streaming

From Disney: Set during The High Republic, in “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” we follow Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, & Nubs as they are sent by Master Yoda to train at a Jedi temple on the beautiful world of Tenoo under the tutelage of Master Zia. Together, they blast off on adventures across Tenoo and throughout the galaxy aboard the Crimson Firehawk with ace pilot Nash and her droid, RJ-83! They’ll help those in need, clash with villainous pirates, discover exotic creatures, but most importantly, they will learn what it means to be a good friend.

Available Aug. 4

Rio 2

Available Aug. 9

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4) Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school.

Available Aug. 11

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Barnyard Olympics

Donald’s Cousin Gus

Donald’s Nephews

Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey’s Steam-Roller

Available Aug. 16

Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)

Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes)

Available Aug. 17

The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes)

Available Aug. 18

LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest Premiere

From Disney: In the all-new special “LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest,” Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they soon discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms! The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. Will bravery, quick-thinking, and teamwork prevail?

Available Aug. 23

Star Wars: Ahsoka Two Episode Premiere

From Disney: Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Available Aug. 25

Cinderella 4K Remaster

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

Available Aug. 30

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 6 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 6 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 3

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) New Episodes

From Disney: Our two tiny troublemakers are back, with even wilder and crazier adventures! In their big city park, Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world’s favorite chipmunk duo take on a brand-new chunk of trouble!