Every movie and show coming to Netflix in February

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s firehose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

This month brings the long-awaited Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series, along with a new take on One Day and more seasons of Love is Blind and Drive to Survive. From the library, enjoy a wide range of offerings from Ti West’s X to How to Train Your Dragon 2. There’s also Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and last year’s best picture Oscar winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Editor’s Pick: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directors: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong

Everything Everywhere All at Once is an action-packed multiversal sci-fi romp that’s also a laugh-out-loud comedy with an amazing running gag involving Pixar’s Ratatouille that’s also a heartfelt reflection on generational trauma and the nature of human existence. If you somehow missed the craze when it came out in 2022, don’t miss it now. And if you watched it already... why not watch Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan kick some ass again?

Available Now

FashionVerse Netflix (Netflix Games)

From Netflix: From café chic to red-carpet glam, dress clients for all occasions. Flaunt your fashion sense in daily challenges and vote on the community’s top looks.

Money Heist (Netflix Games)

From Netflix: For them, it’s a job. For you, it’s personal. Join the professor’s crew for one epic mission in this narrative game set in the “Money Heist” universe.

Available in February

Detective Forst (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Featuring new revelations and unprecedented access, this docuseries digs into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora and the shocking aftermath.

Available February 1

¡Sálvese quien pueda! (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of “Sálvame” look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series.

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something’s Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

Available February 2

Let’s Talk About CHU (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Part-time vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to speak candidly about sex. But in real life, she finds that subject to be so much trickier.

Orion and the Dark (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark.

Plus One

Available February 3

Ready Player One

Available February 5

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: When a mysterious key transports her to the land of Oz, a regular kid named Dee goes on a musical journey to save magic — and be the hero of the story.

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

Available February 7

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Six couples put their love on the line by living together in a villa, where, for a few weeks straight, their truthfulness is tested by a modern lie detector. Participants of Love Never Lies Polska lose money for every lie, while telling the truth adds to the total cash prize. The couple that is most honest with each other will win the program.

Luz: The Light of the Heart (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Raised by a kind Kaingang family after a tragedy, adventurous Luz launches a quest with her firefly companion to learn the truth about her roots.

Raël: The Alien Prophet (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Featuring interviews with his followers, critics and Raël himself, this docuseries traces how a UFO-inspired religion spiraled into a controversial cult.

Available February 8

One Day (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After spending graduation night together, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways — but their lives remain intertwined. Based on David Nicholls’ novel.

Available February 9

A Killer Paradox (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective.

Alpha Males: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Nothing changes overnight. No matter how hard the four pals try to do things right, they always find new ways to mess up in work, family and sex.

Ashes (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: From an intoxicating fantasy to a dangerous affair, a wealthy married woman finds her life irreversibly shattered after picking up an unpublished novel.

Bhakshak (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A struggling local journalist begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls.

Lover, Stalker, Killer (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme.

Available February 10

Horrible Bosses 2

Available February 11

The Blacklist: Season 10

Available February 13

Kill Me If You Dare (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When a twist of fate reverses the fortune of their troubled marriage, Piotr and Natalia decide to stay together — but only until death do them part.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: With Sunderland desperate for some stability, a new manager is brought in to haul the club out of League One and into the coveted Championship.

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: In her third Netflix original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson talks about having your dream job, finding your perfect partner, dealing with anxiety and insomnia — all while asking the age-old question, “Can you really have it all?”

Available February 14

A Soweto Love Story (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Desperate for her three single sons to get married, a mother promises her house to the first one to tie the knot, setting off a race to the altar.

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Verônica forms unlikely alliances and unravels her past as her quest for justice culminates in this heart-stopping final season.

The Heartbreak Agency (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist.

Love Is Blind: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world.

Players (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps? Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis (“Lucifer”) star in this cheeky, fast-paced rom-com.

Available February 15

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A new year means a new class, new rules — and new rulers — at the prestigious AlRawabi School for Girls.

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Years after retiring from their formidable ninja lives, a dysfunctional family must return to shadowy missions to counteract a string of looming threats.

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: As a teen, Little Nicolás managed to sneak between politicians, millionaires and even royals. In this docuseries, he tells his side of the scandal.

Ready, Set, Love (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In a world grappling with a dwindling male population, an unassuming woman becomes a contender in a government-sponsored dating competition.

The Vince Staples Show (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach.

Available February 16

The Abyss (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world’s largest underground mine.

Comedy Chaos (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After getting kicked out of his own company, a hapless man must juggle his delicate marriage and his struggling comedy club.

Einstein and the Bomb (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

Available February 19

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this music competition show, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain hit the streets of Rome, Naples and Milan to find the next Italian rap superstar.

Available February 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Comedian Mike Epps keeps it real as he riffs on poor personal hygiene, failing at infidelity and waging war on work husbands in his latest stand-up special.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Available February 21

Can I Tell You A Secret? (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Three women’s lives are changed forever when a prolific stalker infiltrates their social media accounts. And they’re only a fraction of his many victims.

Available February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony — then everything changed. A live-action reimagining of the popular animated series.

Southpaw

Available February 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Mea Culpa (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes.

Through My Window: Looking at You (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Raquel and Ares can’t forget each other, even while seeing other people. Can they reunite despite family pressure in the final chapter of the trilogy?

Available February 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Netflix Live Event)

From Netflix: The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Silent House Productions. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of 122,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

Available February 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Available February 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: When journalist Danny Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub, police ruled it a suicide. But his family and colleagues believe he may have been murdered for investigating a conspiracy he called “The Octopus” - a hidden organization connected to stolen government spy software, a string of unsolved murders, and some of the biggest political scandals of the 20th century.

The Mire: Millennium (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: As the year 2000 draws near, officials investigate a local murder, a skeleton in Gronty forest and a string of horrifying abductions.

Code 8 Part II (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. “Arrowverse” alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reteam for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan.

Available February 29

A Round of Applause (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Struggling with existential angst and longing for his past life in an orange, a man navigates his quirky family in this decades-spanning drama.

The Tourist: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: During a trip to Ireland, the man and Helen hope to learn more about his identity and find answers about his past — but his past finds him first.